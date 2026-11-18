CII Backed Banaras Biennale 2026 to Position Varanasi as Art Hub

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)-backed Banaras Biennale 2026 aims to position Varanasi as a global destination for art and culture, with industry partnerships supporting the initiative to establish a long-term cultural institution in the city.

The inaugural CII Banaras Biennale 2026, scheduled to be held from November 27 to December 31, will showcase the city's rich artistic and cultural heritage through exhibitions, cultural programmes and artisan initiatives across several locations, including Bharat Kala Bhavan at Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Chet Singh Fort, Namo Ghat and Jnana Pravaha. The event, themed 'KASHI / LIGHT: City as Sensorium', aims to expand Varanasi's identity beyond its traditional association with spirituality, the river Ganga and religious tourism by bringing its art, textiles and music to a wider Indian and international audience.

Speaking about the initiative, CII National Committee on Art & Culture Chairperson and CII National Council member Tarana Sawhney said the Biennale aims to create a deeper and long-term impact within the city while bringing its cultural heritage to global audiences. "Not only is it one of the Indian cities with the largest and richest culture that the country has to offer, but it is also an effort to create a deeper impact within the city, bring the talent out, create a long engagement that forms continuity between the two editions of the Biennale, and bring the world to see the beauty of Banaras," she said.

Highlighting the preservation of heritage collections, Sawhney said more than 80 per cent of the artefacts and textiles at Bharat Kala Bhavan have never been exhibited, partly due to concerns around their fragility and the infrastructure required for their preservation. "Much of it has had to do with the fragility of the works and the maintenance of the works; with antiquities, you have to have humidity control, temperature control, light control, protection from exposure to sunlight, and so on," she said. She added that the initiative aims to create infrastructure that will allow the museum to display its collections safely and securely. The infrastructure being developed for the Biennale will remain with the museum even after the event concludes, providing long-term benefits. "Not only are we providing that infrastructure for the Biennale, but we are leaving that infrastructure behind so that the museum benefits way after we are gone," Sawhney said.

CII Banaras Biennale 2026 Steering Committee Chairman Madhav Singhania said the event is entirely funded by industry, with several industry partners joining the initiative to make it a financial success. "The funds are raised totally by industry; it is an industry-funded event," Singhania said, adding that the initiative would offer visitors an opportunity to experience the art, textile and music traditions of Banaras beyond its conventional spiritual and cultural attractions. He said the first edition aims to establish the Biennale as an institution in Varanasi, with plans to continue and scale up the initiative every year. "We have started from Kashi; this is our first edition. I think our first objective is to create an institution out of the biennale in the city of Kashi and continue to scale it every year within the city," he said.

Singhania added that the initiative aims to showcase Kashi to Indian as well as global audiences and has received encouraging responses, with website registrations for the event being commendable. The Biennale is expected to bring together cultural programmes, exhibitions and artisan initiatives across key locations in Varanasi, creating a platform to showcase the city's artistic traditions and heritage to a wider audience. Through industry participation, heritage preservation and cultural engagement, the inaugural edition aims to build a sustained platform for promoting Varanasi's art and cultural identity beyond the duration of the event.