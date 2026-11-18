IPL 2027 retention lists are out, and several franchises made calls that caught experts off guard. From Cameron Green to Shardul Thakur, here's who survived the cut.

Contrary to predictions from a number of experts, KKR chose to keep the Australian all-rounder. Green was bought at the IPL 2026 auction for a hefty ₹25.20 crore. He had a middling season with the bat, scoring 322 runs in 14 innings at 32.20 with a strike rate of 145.70 and two fifties. He didn't bowl early on while recovering from injury, eventually claiming seven wickets at 33.42 and an economy of 10.63. Green clearly failed to justify the price tag, and with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and the Ashes on his calendar, his availability for the full IPL 2027 season stays uncertain.

Like Green, Cummins' availability for the entire IPL 2027 is in doubt. SRH released Travis Head after he expressed a desire to manage his workload, yet they held on to their skipper. As Australia's Test captain and premier bowler, Cummins is expected to carry a heavy international load. He was retained for ₹18 crore before the IPL 2025 auction, giving SRH the option to free up funds. With the retention now confirmed, how he juggles his schedule will be worth watching.

CSK bought keeper-batter Kartik Sharma and all-rounder Prashant Veer for ₹14.20 crore each at the IPL 2026 auction. Veer has been released, but Kartik stays, which is somewhat surprising. Kartik played 11 matches in IPL 2026, scoring 295 runs at 32.77 and a strike rate of 136.57 with two half-centuries. Veer featured in six matches, making 90 runs in three innings at 45 and a strike rate of 134.32.

With PBKS acquiring Hardik Pandya through a high-profile trade, most expected Stoinis to be released. The Australian all-rounder scored 216 runs in nine innings in IPL 2026, averaging 36 at a strike rate of 180. With his medium pace he managed only two wickets at an economy of 12.51. Despite those modest returns and the Pandya arrival, Punjab chose to keep him.

MI retained the bowling all-rounder despite an inconsistent IPL 2026. He had little to do with the bat, but the right-arm pacer claimed 12 wickets in nine matches at 22.50, including a four-wicket haul, though his economy was a steep 12.27. Thakur has a habit of picking up wickets at key moments but has been very expensive of late. MI keeping him ahead of the auction looks like it was a 50-50 call.