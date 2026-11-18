Low budget Kannada film Premada Oorali has became a hit. People are also curious to know more about the house where Santu (Hero) lives in this movie. Who owns the house? For how many days was this house used for filming? What was the rent paid? Movie fans wish to know all this information.

As the rustic village, house, open courtyard, cow shed and green fields in this movie are very attractive, people are interested in visiting these places. In a recent video on YouTube the house owners Panchakshari has given us some interesting information.

Year of shooting

The film was shot in 2024. Veerapura village in Hassan district and surrounding areas were used for shooting. Panchaksharis house was one of the major locations. At the time of shooting the house was 3 years old. As the director belonged to a nearby place, the house was found through local connections.

Scenes shot at the house

Rangayana Raghu hitting Santu was shot in a corner of this house. The open field was also used in this movie. Many scenes featuring Santu and other characters were shot in this compound. The scenes featuring the sheeps pen, milking of cows, and Rangayana Raghu sitting in the rain, were shot in this exact location.

Coffee, tea and evening items were made by the family members for the cast and crew. However, main meals were ordered from outside.

Rent paid

This is the biggest question on fans' mind. However, in the very first part of the video, when asked about the rent, the house owner does not answer. In an interview, Cinematographer Rajakanth S.K of the movie stated that local people helped them reduce the cost of shooting. They got permission to shoot for free at various locations. However, if they shot in agricultural lands, they provided a small amount of money to the locals to prevent any crop damage. For a banquet hall which can accommodate approximately 50 people, they paid a rent of 50,000 rupees.

Increase in tourism

After the release of the movie, a huge number of tourists have visited Seegegudda and surrounding areas in Hassan district. They visit the Male Malleshwara temple, the house from the movie, and enjoy the natural beauty of the village. However, people staying in these areas have requested tourists to maintain cleanliness and not litter the place with plastic covers/ chip packets.