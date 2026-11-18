Earthshot Prize 2026: Mumbai witnessed a spectacular meeting of royalty, Bollywood and cricket as Kate Middleton and Prince William joined Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and Sachin Tendulkar with his family at the Earthshot Prize 2026

Mumbai turned into a global celebrity destination on November 17 as Prince William and Kate Middleton attended the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Awards. The prestigious environmental ceremony, founded by Prince William in 2020, was hosted at the Jio World Convention Centre, marking the first time India has welcomed the international event.

The royal couple's visit was particularly significant as it marked their first official trip to India together since 2016. It was also Kate's first appearance at the Earthshot Prize ceremony since 2022. She had missed the subsequent editions in 2023, 2024 and 2025 due to family commitments, her cancer treatment and recovery, and the Wales family's relocation.

Kate made a striking appearance in a bespoke red Anarkali outfit featuring traditional Banarasi gold detailing. The handwoven silk Georgette ensemble included intricate embroidery and glass bead embellishments, with its rich vermilion shade created using vegetable-based dyes. Prince William complemented her appearance in a customised black bandhgala designed by Manish Malhotra.

Bridgerton star Simone Ashley made a striking appearance wearing a golden Kanjeevaram lehenga created by Manish Malhotra. The mustard-gold outfit featured a heavily embellished halter-neck blouse with a sweetheart neckline, paired with a fitted lehenga skirt. Its rich colour, detailed embroidery and elaborate embellishments gave the ensemble a regal appearance.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt made a striking appearance at the Earthshot Prize 2026 in Mumbai wearing a custom black-and-antique-gold ensemble by designer Ritu Kumar, styled by Rhea Kapoor. The outfit featured a structured, strapless corset blouse with a sweetheart neckline and a voluminous skirt adorned with intricate gold embroidery and mirror work. She draped a sheer black dupatta around her neck, creating an elegant cape-like effect. Statement gold earrings, an embellished bajuband and cocktail rings completed her look. She finished the ensemble with a sleek top knot, dewy makeup and glossy pink lips.

Sachin Tendulkar made a sophisticated appearance at the Earthshot Prize 2026 in Mumbai, accompanied by his wife Anjali, daughter Sara and daughter-in-law Saaniya Chandhok. The family chose coordinated Indian luxury label Shantnu & Nikhil for the occasion. Sachin looked dapper in a dark navy-blue bandhgala featuring gold embellishments and detailed buttons. Anjali opted for an elegant floor-length maroon sequinned gown with a shimmering finish. Sara turned heads in a black deep-neck gown featuring floral lace and sheer detailing, paired with a sparkling clutch. Saaniya complemented the family's glamorous appearance in a fitted red floor-length gown with an off-shoulder neckline and delicate lace detailing.