Jensen Huang, the former chief executive of Nvidia, has shared an emotional message for his wife and children after stepping down from the technology giant. In a statement posted on X on Tuesday, November 17, he expressed regret over his personal mistakes and indicated he could return as CEO if the board considered it the right decision.

The closing line read:“To my family: I love you, and I will spend the rest of my life being worthy of yours.”

His message followed reports of alleged relationships involving Huang, including one with Alice Huang, an executive associated with Singapore-based cloud computing firm Megaspeed, and two other Nvidia executives. His wife and partner of 41 years, Lori Mills, has not publicly commented.

He thanked those who showed kindness to his family and said he was profoundly humbled by their support. He said,“I came to the United States 53 years ago, and becoming an American citizen is one of the greatest gifts and proudest moments of my life.”

He called Nvidia his life's work, adding,“Nowhere but in America could a company like NVIDIA be possible. I love our country, and I love NVIDIA.”

Over the past week, I've been overwhelmed by the love and support of friends, industry colleagues, and people I've never met. Thank you to everyone who has shown kindness to my family and me. It means the world to me.

I came to the United States 53 years ago, and becoming an American citizen is one of the greatest gifts and proudest moments of my life. NVIDIA has been my life's work. Building it into the company it is today alongside my colleagues has been a privilege and an honor. Nowhere but in America could a company like NVIDIA be possible. I love our country, and I love NVIDIA.

I did not live up to the standards expected of everyone at NVIDIA, and I have made serious mistakes in my personal life. I created problems for the Board that I deeply regret. I own my mistakes completely, and I am committed to cooperating with the Board's independent investigation.

Since my departure, I've seen an outpouring of calls from NVIDIA's employees, investors, business partners, and customers for me to return as CEO. Many continue to reach out to me directly as the company navigates complex technology, market, competitive, and geopolitical dynamics. NVIDIA is a once-in-a-generation company. If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO.

Thank you again to everyone who has shared their good wishes. I am profoundly humbled by your support. To my family: I love you, and I will spend the rest of my life being worthy of yours.

Jensen

- Jensen Huang (@JensenHuang) November 17, 2026

He accepted responsibility for the controversy, saying,“I did not live up to the standards expected of everyone at NVIDIA, and I have made serious mistakes in my personal life.” He added,“I own my mistakes completely, and I am committed to cooperating with the Board's independent investigation.”

Jensen Huang hints at return as Nvidia CEO

Huang addressed calls from employees, investors, business partners and customers to return as CEO amid complex technology, market, competitive and geopolitical challenges.

“Since my departure, I've seen an outpouring of calls from NVIDIA's employees, investors, business partners, and customers for me to return as CEO,” he wrote.

He added:“If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO.”

The statement follows an earlier apology in which Huang admitted being unfaithful to Mills.“My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry,” he said. He acknowledged that his wife and children had supported him, but that he had“let them down and damaged the life we built together”.

He had also written:“To my wife and family: I love you. I know an apology cannot undo what I have done. I hope our family will heal and that, over time, I can earn back your trust.”

Tesla and xAI chief Elon Musk and other AI investors have reportedly backed Huang's return. US President Donald Trump also called the prospect“not a bad idea”.

US lawmakers have said Huang will appear before three House committees on December 1 over concerns that China gained access to advanced Nvidia chips.