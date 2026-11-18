MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) With one ball left to decide the winner of the U19 Men's Asia Cup, India were on the cusp of an unforgettable victory when Mohit Ulva hit a drive through long-off for four, helping the side win over Pakistan by one wicket on November 14. Vice-captain Yashbardhan Chauhan says that the shot is now fixed in his memory for good.

“That shot from Mohit Ulva on the last ball - even if I try, I will never forget it. That moment will remain in my mind for a lifetime. It was a very huge achievement. I can't describe it. The match we won is not humanly possible. Bas ab who jeevan bhar yaad rahega (I will never forget it for the rest of my life),” Chauhan told IANS in an exclusive interview.

The finish seemed far-fetched for long stretches of the evening in Al Amerat. India were chasing 338 and stood at 252/8 when Manal Chauhan began taking on the bowling, eventually reaching 47. Back in the dugout, Chauhan recalled that the players and other members of the Indian team dared not move from their seats.

“At that time, Manal started attacking. He was coming in a little momentum. So whoever was sitting in their respective places, we were doing superstitious things. Wherever anyone was sitting, we were just praying to God that we have to win the match today.

“So everyone was sitting in one place, just cheering and praying that we would play because we had deep confidence that if we played 50 overs, then we would win the match. Our batting has a lot of depth, as our number 11 batter also bats. We had a lot of confidence. We just had it in mind that we have to play 50 overs. So we were just cheering and supporting, and everyone else was remembering their respective God,” he added.

Ulva carried the chase from there and finished unbeaten on 49. Chauhan said the team had always backed his hitting.“Yes, I also had that confidence as Mohit has a very good hitting ability. At that time, we just needed hitting. So we had confidence that if Mohit plays, we will win the match. We just had to play 50 overs and not get out. If we play 50 overs, then we will win the match and Mohit played till the end from there,” he said.

Ulva's winning four capped a fightback that started from the fag end of Pakistan's innings. Pakistan raced away early but added just 60 in their last 10 overs, thanks to slower balls from Kavya Patel and Chigurupati Venkata. Chauhan said the death overs of both innings decided the title in India's favour.

“Yes, because as their power play was like that in the starting, we thought it would easily go beyond 400. But then bowling got better. They also bottled it a little bit. So things happened in our favour and it happened that in batting too, the last 10 overs were good in our favour. In bowling too, the last 10 overs were great.

“We won the match from the showing in the last 10 overs in both innings. When we won the match, I thought in my mind that no matter how good the match was, no matter how much we won the match, but do see what the finish is. When we did well in the finishing stage, we won.”

The win gave India the trophy for the first time in five years, and Chauhan admits he still has to remind himself of that every day.“Even now, sometimes it comes out of my mind, then I remember that we have done such a big achievement together. Even now, sometimes I feel that no, no, it's not like that.

“Then I remember that we are Asian champions now. After 5 years, we became champions and the trophy has come home. So it is a very surreal feeling that you cannot define it - you can feel it. From within, I feel that we have done such a big achievement. It is a very good feeling,” he said.

He said the squad, made up mostly of newcomers, had wanted to prove a point from the start.“Yes, it was like that. We had taken it as a challenge that mostly in all the teams, 5-6 players were old. Our team was such that it was completely new from the start.

“So we said that if we come champions as a new team, then it will be a very big personal achievement for us. So everyone took the challenge and then everyone stepped up to it. Then everyone worked hard and today that trophy has come home.”

According to Chauhan, a close dressing room and clear roles held the side together.“In terms of turning point, I would say that if there is unity and team bonding in any team, then everyone knows what their role is and what is the need of the team in that situation.

“So according to that, you can give your best for the team. So we knew that very well. Our bonding was very good. Our roles were very clear. There was clarity about what situation would come, and who would perform how. So by doing that, we had a lot of clarity and we had a huge benefit of that. A good team bonding had been formed. All the people had understood each other, what the game was, he said.

The last-ball finish also settled an account from the league stage. In that league stage fixture held on Diwali, Arjun Rajput scored a hundred to lift India to 208, but Hamza Zahoor's unbeaten century took Pakistan home by three wickets.

“The conversation was very simple. We lost that league-stage match by a narrow margin. So our mind was clear - that there was a partnership and one of their boys made a century. So we just lost that match and luck did not favour us a little. Otherwise, we had also made a very good start in that game and picked up five wickets.

“But we just lost that match. But after that match, all the boys had the same thinking that the final will be against them and we are going to defeat them in the final. Everyone's mindset was like this.

“It was going on in everyone's mind how we would celebrate after winning the final because the boys had confidence that 'Final toh hum jeet hi rahe hai (We are going to win the final).' So the team's atmosphere was very good.”

When Ulva's four reached the boundary, the Indian players let loose. Their celebrations drew wide attention and split opinion in the cricketing world. Chauhan said the emotion had been building since the earlier defeat.

“The thing is, we lost the league match to them before. So we heard a lot about after losing that game – like gaali-galoch (abusive language). So it was within us that we had to celebrate after winning the match because we never did anything like this before. We usually play like a normal match.

“But when you are poked so much from the front in the first match, then it was within all the boys that if we win that match, it will be celebrated. That's why that extra excitement came within everyone. It was because everyone had heard all of it and the anger was there. Then after winning, that moment felt different. It felt like we arrived at a very different place after winning that game,” he said.

Chauhan alleged that in the league game, Pakistan players abused every dismissed Indian batter and kept up the on-field taunts after the match.“The thing was, in that game, like whoever was the batter going out after being dismissed, he was being abused – like maa-behen ki gaali (given abuses in name of mother and sister).

“So that happened with every batter. Even after losing that game, they were shouting in our face and outside the dressing room. I mean, they were deliberately showing us that 'kaunsa bada teer maar liya (What great feat have you accomplished?)'.

“By the way we don't get into wild celebrations. We say that, 'Okay, they are like that and used to celebrating all these little things.' But then these things come to your mind - that it was celebrated against us, so then if you give it, then you have to take it. So that's the scene. If they have given that treatment, then they will have to take it too. So it was the same for us. If we win, then we have to celebrate too.”

He said the team manager stepped in to keep the celebrations from going further.“Our manager sir was there and he stopped us. Otherwise, it would have gone much further. Our manager sir was stopping us, as he looks after dealing with the match referees. He was thinking that no legal action should be taken or match fees can be deducted. So he was saving us and said, 'No, no, we have won. Just enjoy.'”

Back home, families were watching that final ball too and felt elated on the win.“Everyone was very happy and saying, you have done a great job today. It is a very proud thing for the country. Everyone forgot their personal performance. But everyone was celebrating India's victory. The parents said, 'Tumne bharat ka naam roshan kar diya (You have made India proud).' You have won the trophy and brought it home,” concluded Chauhan.