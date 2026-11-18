(MENAFN- Straits Research) Gift Cards Market Size & Growth Analysis The global gift cards market size was valued at USD 1393.48 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 1609.47 billion in 2026 to USD 5097.28 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period (2026–2034). North America dominated the gift cards market with a market share of 39.4% in 2025. Gift Cards are prepaid stored-value cards that allow recipients to purchase goods or services up to a specified monetary amount from a particular retailer, brand, or payment network. They are commonly used for gifting, customer rewards, employee incentives, promotional campaigns, and digital payments. Gift Cards Market Key TakeawaysGlobal Market Size & GrowthGlobal Market Size (2025) USD 1393.48 billionGlobal Market Size (2026) USD 1609.47 billionProjected Market Size (2034) USD 5097.28 billionMarket CAGR (2026–2034) 15.5%Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025) North America North America Market Share (2025) 39.4% Fastest-growing Region Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026–2034) 18.7%Segment Insights By Type Leading Segment Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share in 2025 49.8% By End User Fastest-growing Segment Corporate Institutions CAGR 17.9% (2026–2034) By Merchant Type Leading Segment Restaurants Market Share in 2025 14.2% By Price Range Fastest-growing Segment High (Above 400 US$) CAGR 17.6% (2026–2034) Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report. 01 Blockchain-Based Gift Cards The gift card market analysis indicates that blockchain-based gift card systems are gaining attention as businesses seek more secure digital transactions, improved traceability, and better control over gift card fraud. Blockchain technology can provide transparent transaction records and support the verification of card issuance, balances, and redemption across participating platforms. This transition is encouraging gift card providers to explore blockchain-enabled solutions that strengthen transaction monitoring, improve operational transparency, and support more secure and reliable digital gifting experiences. 02 Multi-Brand Gift Card Platforms Demand for flexible gifting options is supporting the expansion of multi-brand gift card platforms that allow recipients to choose from several retailers or product categories. These platforms enable businesses to issue a single gift card that can be redeemed across participating brands, giving recipients greater choice than single-retailer cards. This shift is encouraging providers to build broader merchant networks and develop flexible gifting solutions for corporate rewards, employee incentives, and consumer gifting. Gift Cards Market Dynamics 01 Growing Adoption of Digital Payments The wider adoption of digital payment methods increases demand for electronic gift cards as convenient alternatives to physical vouchers. Consumers increasingly use mobile wallets, banking applications, and online platforms for purchasing and redeeming gift cards. For example, shoppers can purchase digital gift cards through retailer websites and deliver them instantly through email or mobile messaging. This shift encourages retailers and payment providers to expand digital gift card issuance and distribution, supporting market demand. 02 Rising Corporate Demand for Employee Rewards The growing use of employee recognition and incentive programs increases demand for gift cards among corporate buyers. Businesses prefer gift cards because they provide flexible rewards for employee performance, festive celebrations, and workplace achievements. For example, companies may distribute retail, restaurant, or e-commerce gift cards as rewards during annual performance programs or holiday events. The expansion of corporate reward initiatives supports bulk purchases and encourages gift card providers to strengthen their business-to-business distribution channels. 03 Impact Analysis of Key Drivers in Gift Cards

Drivers Market Impact Growing Adoption of Digital Payments The wider use of digital wallets, mobile banking, and cashless transactions encourages consumers to purchase and redeem gift cards through online channels. This shift supports demand for digital gift card solutions and encourages retailers to expand electronic issuance and redemption services. Rising Corporate Demand for Employee Rewards The growing use of gift cards for employee recognition, performance incentives, and festive rewards increases demand from corporate buyers. Businesses prefer gift cards because they offer flexible spending choices and simplify reward distribution, supporting bulk sales through corporate gift card providers. Increasing Use of Gift Cards in Promotional Campaigns Retailers and brands use gift cards to attract customers, encourage repeat purchases, and increase spending during seasonal promotions. These campaigns support demand for branded gift cards and create additional sales opportunities for retailers and gift card issuers. Expansion of E-Commerce and Online Retail The growth of online shopping increases the use of gift cards as convenient payment and gifting options. E-commerce platforms and retailers expand digital gift card availability to reach online shoppers, supporting distribution and redemption volumes. Growing Preference for Convenient Gifting Options Consumers increasingly choose gift cards when they are uncertain about recipients' preferences or want to provide flexible spending choices. This behavior supports demand across retail, entertainment, dining, and travel categories, encouraging merchants to expand gift card offerings.

01

Risk of Fraud, Scams, and Unauthorized Transactions

Risks of fraud, scams, and unauthorized transactions create security concerns among gift card buyers and users. Phishing attacks, stolen card details, card cloning, and unauthorized balance redemption can result in financial losses and reduce consumer confidence in gift card platforms. These concerns can discourage purchases, increase security costs for issuers, and limit the adoption of digital gift cards.

02

Limited Redemption Flexibility and Merchant Restrictions

Limited redemption flexibility and merchant restrictions reduce the convenience of gift cards for consumers. Many gift cards are valid only at specific retailers, brands, online platforms, or geographic locations, which restricts recipients from choosing how and where to spend their balance. These limitations can reduce consumer preference for gift cards, discourage repeat purchases, and constrain market growth.

03

Impact Analysis of Key Restraints in Gift Cards

Restraints Market Impact Risk of Fraud, Scams, and Unauthorized Transactions Gift cards are vulnerable to phishing scams, card cloning, stolen card details, and unauthorized balance redemption. These risks reduce consumer trust, increase security expenses for issuers, and discourage the use of gift cards for digital transactions. Limited Redemption Flexibility and Merchant Restrictions Many gift cards are restricted to specific retailers, brands, platforms, or geographic regions. These limitations reduce their usefulness for recipients and can discourage consumers from purchasing gift cards as flexible gifting options. Unredeemed Balances and Consumer Dissatisfaction Expiration policies, forgotten balances, and limited redemption opportunities can leave consumers unable to use their full gift card value. Poor redemption experiences can reduce customer satisfaction and affect repeat purchases. Competition from Digital Payment Methods and Alternative Gifting Options Digital wallets, instant bank transfers, prepaid payment products, and direct monetary gifts offer convenient alternatives to gift cards. These options can reduce consumer preference for traditional gift cards and limit market expansion. Regulatory and Compliance Challenges Gift card issuers must comply with regulations related to expiration dates, fees, consumer protection, anti-money laundering, and stored-value balances. Different regulatory requirements across regions increase compliance costs and create operational challenges for market participants.

01

Gift Card Management and Analytics Software for Businesses

Retailers, e-commerce companies, hospitality brands, and corporate reward providers can use gift card management software to monitor issuance, redemption, balances, and customer spending patterns. Market players can generate recurring revenue through software subscriptions, platform licensing, analytics tools, and customized reporting services, with companies such as Blackhawk Network and InComm Payments offering relevant gift card management and processing solutions.

02

Cross-Border Gift Card Redemption and Currency Conversion Services

International retailers, travel companies, global e-commerce platforms, and multinational businesses can benefit from gift cards that support redemption across countries and currencies. Market players can create new revenue streams through currency conversion fees, cross-border transaction charges, international redemption partnerships, and merchant integration services, with companies such as Blackhawk Network and Fiserv operating in related global payment and gift card ecosystems.

Gift Cards Market Segmental AnalysisBy Type

The closed loop gift card segment held the largest market share of 49.8% in 2025, driven by widespread use of retailer-specific cards for customer loyalty, promotional campaigns, and gifting. These cards encourage repeat purchases by allowing consumers to redeem balances within a particular merchant's network.

The e-gifting segment is projected to register a CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period, supported by the growing adoption of digital gifting, instant delivery, and personalized electronic gift cards. Increasing smartphone usage and the convenience of sending gifts remotely are further accelerating demand.

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By End User

The retail establishments segment is projected to register a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period, supported by the use of gift cards to attract customers, encourage repeat purchases, and strengthen brand loyalty. Retailers also leverage gift cards during seasonal promotions and special occasions.

The corporate institutions segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 17.9%, driven by increasing use of gift cards for employee recognition, incentive programs, and client appreciation. Digital distribution and flexible reward options are making gift cards an increasingly convenient choice for corporate gifting.

By Merchant Type

The restaurants segment held the largest market share of 14.2% in 2025, driven by the popularity of dining-related gifts, promotional offers, and loyalty initiatives. Restaurant gift cards provide convenient gifting options for celebrations and encourage repeat visits.

The entertainments segment is projected to register a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period, supported by demand for experiences such as cinema, live events, and recreational activities. Gift cards also offer a flexible way to purchase entertainment experiences for friends, family, and employees.

By Price Range

The low price range segment accounted for the largest market share of 46.9% in 2025, driven by affordability and suitability for everyday gifting, small rewards, and casual purchases. Lower-value gift cards appeal to a broad consumer base and are widely used for birthdays, holidays, and promotional campaigns.

The high price range segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period, supported by demand for premium gifting, executive incentives, and high-value customer rewards. Businesses and consumers increasingly use higher-value cards for special occasions and recognition programs.

By Sales Channel

The online segment is projected to register a CAGR of 20.1% during the forecast period, driven by instant delivery, convenient purchasing, and growing adoption of digital gift cards. Personalization options and easy distribution also support online gifting among individual consumers and businesses.

The offline segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.8%, supported by the continued availability of physical gift cards at retail stores, supermarkets, and other outlets. The preference for tangible cards for celebrations and in-person gifting further contributes to segment growth.

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Gift Cards Market Regional AnalysisNorth America Gift Cards Market

The North America gift cards market accounted for the largest regional share of 39.4% in 2025.

U.S. Gift Cards Market

The U.S. gift cards market could benefit from continued digital commerce expansion, as Visa's 2026 research found that online and in-app payments increased from 48% to 58% of domestic payment volume between 2019 and 2026, creating opportunities for digital gift cards integrated with e-commerce platforms and mobile wallets; additionally, Fiserv's 2026 prepaid consumer survey highlights growing demand for digital gifting, personalized rewards and stronger fraud protection.

Canada Gift Cards Market

Canada's gift cards market could benefit from the continued growth of digital retail, with Payments Canada reporting that e-commerce accounted for 6.1% of total retail sales in 2025 and that 58% of Canadians made an online purchase in a typical month, while its Real-Time Rail is projected to generate C$16 billion in total economic gains over the next decade, creating opportunities for convenient digital gifting and integrated payment experiences.

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Asia Pacific Gift Cards Market

The Asia Pacific gift cards market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period 2026-2034, showcasing the fastest-growing regional market.

Japan Gift Cards Market

Japan's gift cards market could benefit from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry's target of raising the cashless payment ratio to 65% by 2030, with a longer-term goal of 80%, encouraging wider adoption of digital gift cards and cashless gifting options.

China Gift Cards Market

China's gift cards market could gain from the government's target of increasing total retail sales of consumer goods to approximately RMB 60 trillion by 2030, alongside plans to foster RMB 10 trillion consumer markets in digital, green and health-related categories, creating opportunities for digital gifting, retailer promotions and gift cards linked to online shopping.

India Gift Cards Market

India's gift cards market could benefit from the government's projection that the digital economy will account for 20% of gross value added by FY2029–30, while the Open Network for Digital Commerce is expanding digital retail access across the country, creating more opportunities for e-gift cards, online shopping incentives and digital rewards.

Europe Gift Cards Market

The Europe gift cards market accounted for the regional share of 25.8% in 2025.

U.K. Gift Cards Market

The U.K. gift cards market could benefit from the continued expansion of online shopping, with the Office for National Statistics reporting that online transactions accounted for 50.5% of total consumer card spending in September 2025, creating opportunities for e-gift cards, digital gifting and online retail loyalty programs.

Germany Gift Cards Market

Germany's gift cards market could gain from the shift toward cashless transactions, as Deutsche Bundesbank reported that 55% of recorded purchases in 2025 were cashless, while the government's Digital Finance Roadmap for 2030 promotes continued digitalisation of financial services, creating favorable conditions for digital gift cards and app-based gifting.

Competitive landscape

The gift cards market is highly fragmented, with participation from major retail brands, banks, payment service providers, digital gift card platforms, e-commerce companies, and specialized gift card solution providers. The leading players in the gift cards market are Amazon, American Express Company, and Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc., with these three companies estimated to collectively account for approximately 15–20% of the global gift cards market share, although their exact combined share is not publicly verified and varies by gift card category and distribution channel.

Established players primarily compete on brand recognition, broad merchant acceptance, extensive distribution networks, transaction security, redemption flexibility, customer loyalty programs, and strong partnerships with retailers and corporate clients. Emerging players generally compete through digital-first platforms, personalized gifting options, seamless mobile integration, flexible redemption features, competitive pricing, innovative loyalty solutions, and customized offerings for corporate gifting and specific consumer segments within the gift cards market ecosystem.

Closed Loop Gift Card Open Loop Gift Card E-Gifting

Retail Establishments Corporate Institutions

Restaurants Department Stores Grocery Stores Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Discount Stores Coffee Shops Entertainments Salons/Spa Book Store Home Décor Stores Gas Stations Visa/Master Card/American Express Gift Card Others

High (Above 400 US$) Medium (200-400 US$) Low (0-200 US$)

Online Offline

U.S. Canada

U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux

China Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia

UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria

Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Gift Cards Market Amazon, Inc. (U.S.) American Express Company (U.S.) Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. (U.S.) Fiserv, Inc. (U.S. Givex Corporation (Canada) InComm Payments (U.S. PayPal, Inc. (U.S.) Paytronix Systems, Inc. (U.S.) Qwikcilver Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (India) Walmart Inc. (U.S.)Key Industry Developments April 2026 Blackhawk Network expanded its digital gift card ecosystem by launching enhanced omnichannel gifting solutions that integrate digital wallets, personalized offers, and retailer loyalty programs. The expansion strengthens the company's position in digital gift card distribution and branded payment solutions. February 2026 Giftbit expanded its digital reward and gift card platform by introducing new API-based tools that enable businesses to automate global digital gift card distribution and customer incentive programs. The platform enhancement supports increased adoption of digital rewards across enterprises ScopeSegmentation By Type 3By End-User 2By Merchant Type 13By Price Range 3By Sales Channel 2Geographies Covered North America 2Europe 8APAC 7Middle East and Africa 6LATAM 5Amazon, Inc. (U.S.) · American Express Company (U.S.) · Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. (U.S.) · Fiserv, Inc. (U.S.) · Givex Corporation (Canada)Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The gift cards market size is valued at USD 1609.47 Billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 5097.28 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period 2026-2034. North America dominated the market with a share of 39.4% in 2025. The leading companies in this market are Amazon, American Express Company, Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc, Fiserv Inc, Givex Corporation. The gift cards market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period of 2026 2034.