Cell And Gene Therapy Market Size, Share, Growth, 2034
|Drivers
|Market Impact
|Prevalence of Genetic and Rare Diseases
|The need for targeted treatments for inherited conditions supports demand for specialized cell and gene therapy products.
|Clinical Adoption of Advanced Therapies for Cancer Treatment
|Clinical use of CAR T-cell therapies for blood cancers supports demand for advanced cancer treatment solutions.
|Need for Long-Term Treatment Options for Chronic and Inherited Disorders
|The potential for durable therapeutic benefits encourages clinical interest in cell and gene therapies.
|Wider Access to Specialized Cell and Gene Therapy Treatment Centers
|Dedicated treatment facilities and trained healthcare professionals support therapy administration and wider clinical adoption.
|Investment in Clinical Research and Therapy Development
|Research funding and clinical trials support the development of new therapies and strengthen product pipelines.
|Strategic Collaborations Between Biotechnology Companies and Pharmaceutical Manufacturers
|Industry partnerships provide access to research, manufacturing, and commercialization resources, supporting therapy development and supply.
High Treatment Costs and Limited Patient Affordability
High treatment costs associated with cell and gene therapies result from complex development procedures, specialized technologies, personalized treatment approaches, and advanced clinical requirements. These expenses create affordability challenges for patients and increase the financial burden on healthcare providers and insurance systems, particularly in markets with limited reimbursement coverage. High treatment costs restrict patient access, limit treatment adoption, and slow the overall expansion of the cell and gene therapy market.02
Complex Manufacturing Processes and Limited Production Capacity
Complex manufacturing processes for cell and gene therapies require specialized facilities, skilled personnel, controlled production environments, and strict quality management systems. These requirements increase operational expenses and make it difficult for manufacturers to expand production capacity while maintaining consistent product quality. Limited manufacturing scalability delays product availability, restricts treatment accessibility, and slows market growth.03
Impact Analysis of Key Restraints in Cell and Gene Therapy
|Restraints
|Market Impact
|High Treatment Costs and Limited Patient Affordability
|High treatment costs create affordability challenges for patients and healthcare systems, limiting treatment accessibility and wider adoption.
|Complex Manufacturing Processes and Limited Production Capacity
|Specialized facilities, skilled personnel, and complex production procedures increase operational costs and restrict manufacturing scalability.
|Stringent Regulatory Requirements and Lengthy Approval Processes
|Extensive clinical evaluations and lengthy approval procedures increase development costs and delay commercialization.
|Long-Term Safety Concerns and Risk of Adverse Effects
|Concerns about adverse effects and limited long-term clinical evidence reduce physician confidence and slow treatment acceptance.
|Limited Availability of Specialized Treatment Centers and Skilled Professionals
|Shortages of specialized facilities and trained professionals restrict patient access and limit market penetration.
Contract Development and Manufacturing Services
Specialized CDMOs and biotechnology service providers can benefit from supporting cell and gene therapy companies that lack in-house manufacturing and processing capabilities. Process development, quality testing, and outsourced production services can create recurring revenue through long-term manufacturing agreements and specialized technical contracts.02
Cell Banking and Cryopreservation Services
Biobanks, biotechnology companies, and specialized storage service providers can benefit from preserving therapeutic cells and biological materials under controlled conditions. Long-term cell storage, sample processing, and cryopreservation services can generate recurring revenue through storage contracts and specialized preservation solutions.Cell and Gene Therapy Market Segmentation AnalysisBy Type
The CAR-T cell therapy segment accounted for the largest share of the cell and gene therapy market at 22.4% in 2025, owing to its growing use in cancer treatment, particularly for certain blood cancers. Its ability to modify a patient's T cells to recognize and attack cancer cells supports its adoption in advanced oncology care.
CAR-NK therapies are expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.15% during the forecast period, driven by increasing research into natural killer cell-based immunotherapies and their potential applications in cancer treatment. The potential to develop allogeneic therapies using donor-derived cells further supports interest in this area.
Request Customization to receive a tailored report.By Application
Oncology held the largest share of the cell and gene therapy market at 48.7% in 2025, supported by the use of advanced therapies to treat various cancers, including blood cancers and solid tumors. The clinical potential of cell-based immunotherapies and gene therapies to target cancer cells reinforces its leading position.
Neurology is projected to register a CAGR of 21.12% over the forecast period, fueled by increasing research into gene-based treatments for neurological disorders. The development of targeted therapies for conditions such as spinal muscular atrophy and other inherited neurological diseases supports growth in this area.By Manufacturer
Biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies accounted for the largest share of the cell and gene therapy market at 49.5% in 2025, owing to their strong involvement in developing, testing, and commercializing advanced therapies. Their research capabilities and investments in specialized treatment platforms reinforce their leading position.
CDMOs/CMOs are expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.35% during the forecast period, propelled by increasing outsourcing of complex cell and gene therapy manufacturing activities. Their specialized production facilities, technical expertise, and quality control capabilities help therapy developers address manufacturing requirements and production challenges.
Speak to an Analyst to discuss market opportunities.Cell and Gene Therapy Market Regional OutlookNorth America Cell and Gene Therapy Market
The North America cell and gene therapy market accounted for a dominant share of 46.8% in 2025.U.S. Cell and Gene Therapy Market
The U.S strengthened its regulatory framework for advanced therapies in November 2026, when the FDA issued final guidance on potency assurance for cellular and gene therapy products. The guidance provides recommendations for quality testing throughout therapy development, manufacturing, and post-approval monitoring, supporting product consistency and patient safety.Canada Cell and Gene Therapy Market
Canada is advancing a national platform for viral vector-based gene therapies through its 2026–2027 research and development programme. The initiative focuses on developing therapies for rare diseases and connecting early-stage research with clinical and commercial manufacturing capabilities, supporting domestic development and patient access.
Unlock Regional Insights to access country-level data, & regional trends.Asia Pacific Cell and Gene Therapy Market
The Asia Pacific cell and gene therapy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.48% during the forecast period, showcasing the fastest-growing regional market.Japan Cell and Gene Therapy Market
Japan achieved an important milestone in regenerative medicine in March 2026, when it granted conditional and time-limited marketing approvals to two induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-based therapies. The approvals cover treatments targeting ischemic cardiomyopathy and Parkinson's disease, supporting the clinical application of stem cell-based therapies and advancing the country's regenerative medicine sector.China Cell and Gene Therapy Market
China introduced revised clinical research regulations for biomedical technologies in May 2026, establishing a clearer pathway for cell and gene therapy trials. The framework strengthens scientific and ethical review requirements and allows eligible hospitals to conduct regulated clinical research, supporting the development and clinical translation of advanced therapies.India Cell and Gene Therapy Market
India amended its Drugs Rules in July 2026 to bring cell-derived products, gene therapeutics, and xenografts under the Central Licensing Approving Authority framework. The regulatory change strengthens centralized oversight of advanced therapies and establishes a more structured approval environment for their development and manufacturing.Europe Cell and Gene Therapy Market
The Europe cell and gene therapy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.16% during the forecast period.U.K. Cell and Gene Therapy Market
The U.K. expanded access to gene-editing treatment in October 2026, when the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency approved Casgevy for eligible children aged five and above with severe sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia. The decision extends the use of an advanced gene-editing treatment to younger patients and supports broader clinical adoption of gene therapies.Germany Cell and Gene Therapy Market
Germany strengthened its cell and gene therapy manufacturing infrastructure in May 2026 with the opening of a new competence centre in Freiburg dedicated to developing and producing specialized materials used in advanced therapies. The facility focuses on materials such as cytokines and growth factors, supporting the availability of essential inputs for cell culture, therapy development, and manufacturing processes.Competitive Landscape
The cell and gene therapy market competitive landscape is moderately fragmented, with a mix of multinational pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, genetic engineering companies, and specialized advanced therapy developers. Key players such as Novartis, Gilead Sciences, and Bayer AG account for approximately 35–45% of the global cell and gene therapy market share.
Established players compete primarily on clinical expertise, research investments, treatment efficacy, and global commercialization networks. Emerging and specialized players in the cell and gene therapy market ecosystem compete through innovative gene-editing technologies, targeted treatment approaches, advanced clinical pipelines, strategic collaborations, and specialized therapy development.List of Key and Emerging Players in Cell and Gene Therapy Market Novartis (Switzerland Gilead Sciences (US) Bristol Myers Squibb (US) Vertex Pharmaceuticals (US Bluebird Bio (US) Sarepta Therapeutics (US) Krystal Biotech (US) Rocket Pharmaceuticals (US) CRISPR Therapeutics (Switzerland) Intellia Therapeutics (US) Editas Medicine (US) Beam Therapeutics (US) Legend Biotech (US) Cellectis (France) Autolus Therapeutics (UK) Mesoblast (Australia) Fate Therapeutics (US) Bayer AG (Germany)Key Industry Developments March 2026 Novartis expanded its cell and gene therapy portfolio with continued advancements in innovative therapies and manufacturing capabilities to support the development of next-generation treatments. September 2025 Bristol Myers Squibb strengthened its cell therapy pipeline with expanded research and manufacturing initiatives focused on advancing cancer and immune disorder treatments. May 2025 Thermo Fisher Scientific expanded its cell and gene therapy solutions portfolio with advanced manufacturing, testing, and workflow technologies supporting biopharmaceutical developers ScopeSegmentation By Type 7
- Cell Therapy CAR-T Cell Therapy CAR-NK B-Cell Others Viral Non-viral
- Oncology Dermatology Musculoskeletal Immunology Neurology Others
- Biopharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Pharmaceutical Companies CDMOs/CMOs Others
- U.S. Canada
- U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux
- China Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia
- UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria
- Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia
Customize This Report to Match Your Strategic ObjectivesFrequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The cell and gene therapy market size is valued at USD 33.85 Billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 184.60 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 23.62% during the forecast period 2026–2034. North America dominated the market with a share of 46.8% in 2025. The leading players in this market are Novartis, Gilead Sciences, Bristol Myers Squibb, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Bluebird Bio. The cell and gene therapy market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 23.62% during the forecast period of 2026 2034.
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