(MENAFN- Straits Research) Cell and Gene Therapy Market Size & Growth Analysis The global cell and gene therapy market size was valued at USD 27.38 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 33.85 billion in 2026 to USD 184.60 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 23.62% during the forecast period (2026–2034). North America dominated the cell and gene therapy market with a share of 46.8% in 2025. Cell and gene therapy represents an innovative approach to treating diseases by targeting their underlying genetic and cellular causes. Gene therapy modifies or replaces defective genes, while cell therapy uses healthy or modified cells to repair damaged tissues and restore biological functions. Advancements in CRISPR gene editing, CAR-T cell therapy, and stem cell research are expanding their applications in cancer, rare genetic disorders, and regenerative medicine. Cell and Gene Therapy Market Key TakeawaysGlobal Market Size & Growth2025 Market Size USD 27.38 Billion2026 Market Size USD 33.85 Billion2034 Projected Market Size USD 184.60 BillionForecast Period 2026–2034Base Year 2025Market CAGR (2026–2034) 23.62%Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025) North America North America Market Share (2025) 46.8% Fastest-growing Region Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026–2034) 21.48%Segment Insights By Type Leading Segment CAR-T Cell Therapy Market Share in 2025 22.4% By Application Fastest-growing Segment Neurology CAGR 21.12% (2026–2034) By Manufacturer Leading Segment Biopharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Market Share in 2025 49.5% Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report. 01 Adoption of Non-Viral Gene Delivery Technologies Cell and gene therapy market analysis shows that safety concerns associated with viral vectors encourage researchers to explore non-viral gene delivery technologies, including lipid nanoparticles, electroporation, and polymer-based carriers. This transition offers greater flexibility in genetic material delivery, reduces dependence on viral manufacturing, and supports the development of scalable therapeutic platforms. Moderna and other biotechnology companies use lipid nanoparticle technology to deliver genetic material, demonstrating its potential for advanced therapeutic applications. 02 Integration of AI and Automation in Cell Therapy Manufacturing The complex and labor-intensive nature of cell therapy production encourages manufacturers to integrate artificial intelligence, robotics, and automated processing systems into manufacturing workflows. These technologies improve process consistency, reduce manual handling, and support quality control across cell collection, processing, and expansion stages. Companies such as Ori Biotech are developing automated cell and gene therapy manufacturing platforms to improve production efficiency and scalability. Cell and Gene Therapy Market Dynamics 01 Higher Prevalence of Genetic and Rare Diseases Drives Market The higher prevalence of inherited genetic conditions is creating a need for treatment options that address disease-causing genetic abnormalities rather than only managing symptoms. Conventional medicines often require continuous administration and may not correct the underlying genetic defect in conditions such as sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia. Gene therapies such as Casgevy provide a treatment approach through genetic modification of a patient's blood stem cells. Such therapeutic applications are encouraging healthcare providers to consider advanced treatment options and supporting demand for specialized cell and gene therapy products. 02 Clinical Adoption of Advanced Therapies for Cancer Treatment Boosts Market Demand The clinical use of advanced cell therapies is creating new treatment options for patients with cancers that do not respond adequately to conventional therapies. CAR T-cell treatments involve the collection and modification of a patient's T cells to help them recognize and attack cancer cells. Their application in conditions such as multiple myeloma, certain lymphomas, and leukemias is strengthening the role of cell-based therapies in oncology care. Specialized cancer hospitals and treatment centers are supporting the administration of these therapies, creating additional demand for cell collection, processing, and therapeutic products. 03 Impact Analysis of Key Drivers in Cell and Gene Therapy

Drivers Market Impact Prevalence of Genetic and Rare Diseases The need for targeted treatments for inherited conditions supports demand for specialized cell and gene therapy products. Clinical Adoption of Advanced Therapies for Cancer Treatment Clinical use of CAR T-cell therapies for blood cancers supports demand for advanced cancer treatment solutions. Need for Long-Term Treatment Options for Chronic and Inherited Disorders The potential for durable therapeutic benefits encourages clinical interest in cell and gene therapies. Wider Access to Specialized Cell and Gene Therapy Treatment Centers Dedicated treatment facilities and trained healthcare professionals support therapy administration and wider clinical adoption. Investment in Clinical Research and Therapy Development Research funding and clinical trials support the development of new therapies and strengthen product pipelines. Strategic Collaborations Between Biotechnology Companies and Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Industry partnerships provide access to research, manufacturing, and commercialization resources, supporting therapy development and supply.

01

High Treatment Costs and Limited Patient Affordability

High treatment costs associated with cell and gene therapies result from complex development procedures, specialized technologies, personalized treatment approaches, and advanced clinical requirements. These expenses create affordability challenges for patients and increase the financial burden on healthcare providers and insurance systems, particularly in markets with limited reimbursement coverage. High treatment costs restrict patient access, limit treatment adoption, and slow the overall expansion of the cell and gene therapy market.

02

Complex Manufacturing Processes and Limited Production Capacity

Complex manufacturing processes for cell and gene therapies require specialized facilities, skilled personnel, controlled production environments, and strict quality management systems. These requirements increase operational expenses and make it difficult for manufacturers to expand production capacity while maintaining consistent product quality. Limited manufacturing scalability delays product availability, restricts treatment accessibility, and slows market growth.

03

Impact Analysis of Key Restraints in Cell and Gene Therapy

Restraints Market Impact High Treatment Costs and Limited Patient Affordability High treatment costs create affordability challenges for patients and healthcare systems, limiting treatment accessibility and wider adoption. Complex Manufacturing Processes and Limited Production Capacity Specialized facilities, skilled personnel, and complex production procedures increase operational costs and restrict manufacturing scalability. Stringent Regulatory Requirements and Lengthy Approval Processes Extensive clinical evaluations and lengthy approval procedures increase development costs and delay commercialization. Long-Term Safety Concerns and Risk of Adverse Effects Concerns about adverse effects and limited long-term clinical evidence reduce physician confidence and slow treatment acceptance. Limited Availability of Specialized Treatment Centers and Skilled Professionals Shortages of specialized facilities and trained professionals restrict patient access and limit market penetration.

01

Contract Development and Manufacturing Services

Specialized CDMOs and biotechnology service providers can benefit from supporting cell and gene therapy companies that lack in-house manufacturing and processing capabilities. Process development, quality testing, and outsourced production services can create recurring revenue through long-term manufacturing agreements and specialized technical contracts.

02

Cell Banking and Cryopreservation Services

Biobanks, biotechnology companies, and specialized storage service providers can benefit from preserving therapeutic cells and biological materials under controlled conditions. Long-term cell storage, sample processing, and cryopreservation services can generate recurring revenue through storage contracts and specialized preservation solutions.

Cell and Gene Therapy Market Segmentation AnalysisBy Type

The CAR-T cell therapy segment accounted for the largest share of the cell and gene therapy market at 22.4% in 2025, owing to its growing use in cancer treatment, particularly for certain blood cancers. Its ability to modify a patient's T cells to recognize and attack cancer cells supports its adoption in advanced oncology care.

CAR-NK therapies are expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.15% during the forecast period, driven by increasing research into natural killer cell-based immunotherapies and their potential applications in cancer treatment. The potential to develop allogeneic therapies using donor-derived cells further supports interest in this area.

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By Application

Oncology held the largest share of the cell and gene therapy market at 48.7% in 2025, supported by the use of advanced therapies to treat various cancers, including blood cancers and solid tumors. The clinical potential of cell-based immunotherapies and gene therapies to target cancer cells reinforces its leading position.

Neurology is projected to register a CAGR of 21.12% over the forecast period, fueled by increasing research into gene-based treatments for neurological disorders. The development of targeted therapies for conditions such as spinal muscular atrophy and other inherited neurological diseases supports growth in this area.

By Manufacturer

Biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies accounted for the largest share of the cell and gene therapy market at 49.5% in 2025, owing to their strong involvement in developing, testing, and commercializing advanced therapies. Their research capabilities and investments in specialized treatment platforms reinforce their leading position.

CDMOs/CMOs are expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.35% during the forecast period, propelled by increasing outsourcing of complex cell and gene therapy manufacturing activities. Their specialized production facilities, technical expertise, and quality control capabilities help therapy developers address manufacturing requirements and production challenges.

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Cell and Gene Therapy Market Regional OutlookNorth America Cell and Gene Therapy Market

The North America cell and gene therapy market accounted for a dominant share of 46.8% in 2025.

U.S. Cell and Gene Therapy Market

The U.S strengthened its regulatory framework for advanced therapies in November 2026, when the FDA issued final guidance on potency assurance for cellular and gene therapy products. The guidance provides recommendations for quality testing throughout therapy development, manufacturing, and post-approval monitoring, supporting product consistency and patient safety.

Canada Cell and Gene Therapy Market

Canada is advancing a national platform for viral vector-based gene therapies through its 2026–2027 research and development programme. The initiative focuses on developing therapies for rare diseases and connecting early-stage research with clinical and commercial manufacturing capabilities, supporting domestic development and patient access.

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Asia Pacific Cell and Gene Therapy Market

The Asia Pacific cell and gene therapy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.48% during the forecast period, showcasing the fastest-growing regional market.

Japan Cell and Gene Therapy Market

Japan achieved an important milestone in regenerative medicine in March 2026, when it granted conditional and time-limited marketing approvals to two induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-based therapies. The approvals cover treatments targeting ischemic cardiomyopathy and Parkinson's disease, supporting the clinical application of stem cell-based therapies and advancing the country's regenerative medicine sector.

China Cell and Gene Therapy Market

China introduced revised clinical research regulations for biomedical technologies in May 2026, establishing a clearer pathway for cell and gene therapy trials. The framework strengthens scientific and ethical review requirements and allows eligible hospitals to conduct regulated clinical research, supporting the development and clinical translation of advanced therapies.

India Cell and Gene Therapy Market

India amended its Drugs Rules in July 2026 to bring cell-derived products, gene therapeutics, and xenografts under the Central Licensing Approving Authority framework. The regulatory change strengthens centralized oversight of advanced therapies and establishes a more structured approval environment for their development and manufacturing.

Europe Cell and Gene Therapy Market

The Europe cell and gene therapy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.16% during the forecast period.

U.K. Cell and Gene Therapy Market

The U.K. expanded access to gene-editing treatment in October 2026, when the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency approved Casgevy for eligible children aged five and above with severe sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia. The decision extends the use of an advanced gene-editing treatment to younger patients and supports broader clinical adoption of gene therapies.

Germany Cell and Gene Therapy Market

Germany strengthened its cell and gene therapy manufacturing infrastructure in May 2026 with the opening of a new competence centre in Freiburg dedicated to developing and producing specialized materials used in advanced therapies. The facility focuses on materials such as cytokines and growth factors, supporting the availability of essential inputs for cell culture, therapy development, and manufacturing processes.

Competitive Landscape

The cell and gene therapy market competitive landscape is moderately fragmented, with a mix of multinational pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, genetic engineering companies, and specialized advanced therapy developers. Key players such as Novartis, Gilead Sciences, and Bayer AG account for approximately 35–45% of the global cell and gene therapy market share.

Established players compete primarily on clinical expertise, research investments, treatment efficacy, and global commercialization networks. Emerging and specialized players in the cell and gene therapy market ecosystem compete through innovative gene-editing technologies, targeted treatment approaches, advanced clinical pipelines, strategic collaborations, and specialized therapy development.

Cell Therapy CAR-T Cell Therapy CAR-NK B-Cell Others Viral Non-viral

Oncology Dermatology Musculoskeletal Immunology Neurology Others

Biopharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Pharmaceutical Companies CDMOs/CMOs Others

U.S. Canada

U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux

China Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia

UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria

Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Cell and Gene Therapy Market Novartis (Switzerland Gilead Sciences (US) Bristol Myers Squibb (US) Vertex Pharmaceuticals (US Bluebird Bio (US) Sarepta Therapeutics (US) Krystal Biotech (US) Rocket Pharmaceuticals (US) CRISPR Therapeutics (Switzerland) Intellia Therapeutics (US) Editas Medicine (US) Beam Therapeutics (US) Legend Biotech (US) Cellectis (France) Autolus Therapeutics (UK) Mesoblast (Australia) Fate Therapeutics (US) Bayer AG (Germany)Key Industry Developments March 2026 Novartis expanded its cell and gene therapy portfolio with continued advancements in innovative therapies and manufacturing capabilities to support the development of next-generation treatments. September 2025 Bristol Myers Squibb strengthened its cell therapy pipeline with expanded research and manufacturing initiatives focused on advancing cancer and immune disorder treatments. May 2025 Thermo Fisher Scientific expanded its cell and gene therapy solutions portfolio with advanced manufacturing, testing, and workflow technologies supporting biopharmaceutical developers ScopeSegmentation By Type 7By Application 6By Manufacturer 4Geographies Covered North America 2Europe 8APAC 7Middle East and Africa 6LATAM 5Novartis (Switzerland) · Gilead Sciences (US) · Bristol Myers Squibb (US) · Vertex Pharmaceuticals (US) · Bluebird Bio (US)Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The cell and gene therapy market size is valued at USD 33.85 Billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 184.60 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 23.62% during the forecast period 2026–2034. North America dominated the market with a share of 46.8% in 2025. The leading players in this market are Novartis, Gilead Sciences, Bristol Myers Squibb, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Bluebird Bio. The cell and gene therapy market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 23.62% during the forecast period of 2026 2034.