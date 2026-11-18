Iranian Army combat drones struck missile and drone launch systems as well as air defence installations at the US military's Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait overnight, according to a statement issued by the Iranian Army's Public Relations Department.

The statement described Ali Al Salem Air Base as a major regional hub for the deployment of military forces and aerial logistical support across West Asia, highlighting its strategic importance to the US military's regional operations and logistics network.

The Iranian Army said Tehran would never surrender to any power and would respond decisively to any threat or attack, regardless of its geographical location.

The latest escalation in US-Iran tensions began on July 8. On that day, US forces launched several waves of strikes against Iranian territory, reportedly in response to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. The strikes marked the first US military action against Iran since a memorandum of understanding was signed between Washington and Tehran.

US President Donald Trump announced the termination of the ceasefire with Iran later that day.

In retaliation, Tehran began targeting US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

The conflict has brought commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz to a virtual standstill, disrupting one of the world's most strategically important maritime trade and energy corridors.