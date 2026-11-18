MENAFN - GetNews)"Class action settlements, checked against the source."An independent reference for the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom links every case to its administrator, court or regulator, and shows when the facts were last checked.

New York, NY - Nov. 18, 2026 - Settlement Guide, an independent reference to class action settlements and regulator refunds, now covers 82 class action settlements and refund programmes in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Each record traces the case back to its official administrator, court or regulator and sets out who qualifies, what proof is required and when claims close.

Settlement news usually reaches people as a headline that says money is available. The official terms are harder to find, and they often decide whether there is anything to do at all. Settlement Guide records those terms for each case and shows the date its source was last checked. Where a deadline or rule has not been rechecked recently, the page says so.

The Amazon Prime refunds ordered by the US Federal Trade Commission are one example. According to the FTC, eligible Prime customers do not file a claim. Refunds are paid automatically, up to $200 in total, and the FTC says the final round starts by April 2027. Settlement Guide's record of the case links to the FTC's own page and was last checked on 16 November 2026.

The guide covers 40 cases in the United States, 25 in Canada and 17 in the United Kingdom, with US cases also available in Spanish. Cases where participation has closed are marked separately from claims that can still be filed, and readers can browse by topic, including flight cancellations, internet, cable and phone outages, and cruise cancellations.

"A settlement headline tells you money exists. It rarely tells you whether you qualify or whether you need to do anything. We want people to see the official answer before they hand over their details to anyone." said Thomas Prommer, who publishes the guide.

Settlement Guide is not a law firm and does not file claims, decide eligibility or promise payouts. More about how it works: About Settlement Guide

About Settlement Guide

Settlement Guide (settlement) is an independent reference to class action settlements and regulator refunds in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Each of its 82 case records links to the official administrator, court or regulator source and shows when it was last checked, so readers can see who qualifies, what proof is required and when claims close before they act. Settlement Guide is published by Thomas Prommer and is not a law firm or claims service.