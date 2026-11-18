MENAFN - GetNews)"Happlicant Recruiter Directory homepage, where hiring companies can search specialist recruiters by role, industry and location."Happlicant, a software company for recruitment agencies and independent recruiters, has launched a free public Recruiter Directory that helps hiring companies find specialist recruiters by role, industry, location and seniority.

Barcelona, Spain - Nov. 18, 2026 - Happlicant, a software company that provides an applicant tracking system (ATS) and customer relationship management (CRM) platform for recruitment agencies and independent recruiters, today announced its Recruiter Directory, a free public directory designed to help hiring companies find specialist recruiters.

The directory is available at. It is intended for companies seeking an independent recruiter or boutique recruitment agency, and for recruiters who want those potential clients to be able to find them online.

Hiring companies can search for a recruiter by the type of role or industry they need, the location or market they are hiring in, and seniority. They can also browse listings by specialism, industry and location, including markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. As of November 17, 2026, the directory lists 66 vetted recruiters in 11 countries and is growing.

Each public profile may include a description of the recruiter or agency, role and industry specialisms, hiring types, the markets in which the recruiter works, languages, services offered and fee models. Some listings display a "Verified by Happlicant" mark. Companies that wish to make contact can send a short introduction request from the profile page. The request is passed to the recruiter, who can reply directly.

For independent recruiters and boutique agencies, the directory provides a public, searchable profile that potential clients can find when they look for a recruiter in a specific role, industry or market. Many small recruitment firms rely mainly on referrals and personal networks to win new clients. A directory profile gives them an additional way to be found by companies outside those networks, and it lists the details buyers typically check before getting in touch, such as specialisms, markets, languages, services and fee models. Introduction requests arrive directly from interested companies, so recruiters can respond to inbound enquiries instead of relying only on outbound prospecting.

Listing on the directory is free for independent recruiters and boutique agencies. Recruiters can sign up at by entering a work email address to receive a sign-in link. Happlicant states that a profile takes about three minutes to complete.

"Companies hiring often struggle to find a recruiter who specializes in the exact role and market they need, while many independent recruiters and small agencies have limited visibility beyond their existing network," said Chris Allen, co-founder and chief executive officer of Happlicant. "Most independent recruiters and small agencies win clients through their own network. The directory gives them a free way to be found by companies they haven't met yet, with a profile that shows exactly what they specialise in."

Happlicant was founded in 2024 by Chris Allen and Ricard Torres. The Recruiter Directory is a publicly available service, separate from the company's paid ATS and CRM software, which is used by recruitment agencies and independent recruiters in more than 18 countries worldwide.

About Happlicant

Happlicant is an applicant tracking system (ATS) and customer relationship management (CRM) platform built for recruitment agencies and independent recruiters. Founded in 2024 by Chris Allen and Ricard Torres, the company is based in Girona, Spain. Happlicant's core mission is to give recruiters a single system to manage candidates, clients, jobs and placements, so they can spend more time on hiring work and less time on administration. The company supports recruitment businesses in more than 18 countries.