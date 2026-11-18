MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 17, 2026 6:49 am - The Zurich-based company widens its airport and city coverage, backed by a business, luxury and electric fleet and round-the-clock booking

Zurich, 16 November 2026: BlackLimo Transfer has expanded its chauffeur services across Switzerland, giving travellers and businesses one provider for pre-booked rides between airports, city centres and tourist destinations. The company now covers Zurich, Geneva, Basel and Bern, with a particular focus on airport transfers at each of these hubs.

Punctuality matters in Swiss travel. A late arrival at a meeting or a missed connection is rarely acceptable for business passengers, and BlackLimo Transfer has built its wider coverage around that expectation. Each booking includes real-time flight tracking, so the driver is at the arrivals hall even when a plane lands early or runs behind schedule.

Coverage in Four Cities

The expansion lets customers plan trips across Switzerland with one booking partner. In its home region, travellers landing at Zurich Airport can arrange a chauffeur service in Zurich for hotel, office or residential pickups, as well as for onward journeys to other cities. The company also handles transfers in Geneva, Basel and Bern, which suits visitors who fly into one city and depart from another.

Switzerland's compact geography also makes road transfers practical for many itineraries. A traveller can land in Zurich in the morning, attend meetings in Basel by midday and reach Bern by evening without arranging a new provider at each stop.

A Fleet for Different Kinds of Journeys

BlackLimo Transfer offers vehicles for individual executives, families and larger groups:

Business Class: Mercedes-Benz E-Class and BMW 5 Series

Luxury Class: Mercedes-Benz S-Class and BMW 7 Series

Electric Class: electric vehicle options for passengers who prefer a lower-emission ride

Group Travel: Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans carrying up to 16 passengers

Beyond airport pickups, the company provides point-to-point transport, corporate travel arrangements and curated day excursions for private clients and groups. Switzerland has no shortage of destinations worth a day trip, from lakeside towns to mountain regions, and a pre-arranged driver removes the need to manage timetables and connections along the way.

Simple Booking, Available at Any Hour

Customers can reserve a vehicle through the company's online booking platform, with pricing set out in advance. The service operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including public holidays. This matters for travellers on early morning departures or late night arrivals, when public transport is limited and taxis are harder to find.

Corporate clients can also use BlackLimo Transfer for regular business travel, including transfers for visiting delegations, event guests and staff.

About BlackLimo Transfer

BlackLimo Transfer is a premium chauffeur and private transfer company based in Niederhasli, in the Canton of Zurich. It serves private travellers, corporate clients and groups across Switzerland, with airport transfers as its core offering. Its fleet ranges from business sedans to luxury saloons, electric vehicles and passenger vans. For bookings and more information, visit blacklimotransfer.

Media Contact

BlackLimo Transfer Heiselstrasse 89, 8155 Niederhasli, Switzerland

Phone: +41 76 736 17 61

Email: [email protected]