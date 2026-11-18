MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 17, 2026 7:28 am - SHANGHAI / WUXI, China - Wuxi Qianzhou Xinghua Machinery Co., Ltd. will exhibit at ITMA ASIA + CITME 2026 from 20 to 24 November 2026 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai. The company will receive visitors at booth H8.1-D11.

SHANGHAI / WUXI, China - Wuxi Qianzhou Xinghua Machinery Co., Ltd. will exhibit at ITMA ASIA + CITME 2026 from 20 to 24 November 2026 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai. The company will receive visitors at booth H8.1-D11.

The plant builds textile coating machines, stenter machines, and carpet finishing equipment. It does not trade third-party machines or take on turnkey engineering projects outside this range. Typical working widths are 1.8 to 4.2 metres; wide models are supplied as standard at 4.2 metres, with a maximum of 5.2 metres. Working speed is about 65 metres per minute, and the machine maximum is 100 metres per minute. Ovens can reach 250°C, with heat supplied by thermal oil, gas, or steam.

The company's predecessor, Wuxi Qianzhou Xinghua Machinery Factory, started in 1993. The limited company was registered on 12 November 2003. The factory occupies 23,500 square metres of land, with about 18,000 square metres of buildings, and employs over 100 people. Key rollers are ground in-house. Equipment from the plant is used on blackout curtain fabric, tarpaulin, advertising fabric, luggage fabric, and mesh fabric, and has been exported to more than 20 countries.

Xinghua holds ISO 9001 certificate 54326Q00104R2S3 for the manufacture of textile finishing and carpet finishing equipment, valid until 29 September 2029. It is a National High-tech Enterprise, with continuous recognitions from 2016 to 2025; the current certificate is GR202532008525, issued 19 December 2025. The company lists 119 patents, including coating-machine patents ZL201620737614.2, ZL201620737615.7, and ZL201620737657.0, and a carpet coating electro-hydraulic servo control system, ZL201621138288.X.

Standard lead time is about three months, or about four months for special models. Payment terms are a 30 percent deposit and the balance before shipment, by T/T. Warranty is one year, with on-site installation and commissioning; overseas dispatch is available, and after-sales service is provided for the life of the machine. Trial runs are carried out after installation at the customer's factory.

The official website is Visitors to ITMA ASIA + CITME 2026 can find the team at booth H8.1-D11. The contact is Heng Bao, General Manager, telephone +86 510 83397635. The factory address is No. 3 Longtan Road, Qianzhou Supporting Area, Huishan Economic Development Zone, Wuxi, Jiangsu, China.