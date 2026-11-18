MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 17, 2026 8:12 am - Ismaning: SECARDEO is releasing certVault CA, a new cloud service based on Azure Key Vault. This highly available certificate service remains under the company's full control and eliminates the vendor lock-in of traditional PKIaaS solutions.

Deployable for any certificates in the cloud and on-premises

Using the SECARDEO RA components, certVault CA issues not only SCEP-based client certificates, but also server, user, and (IoT) device certificates. Both cloud environments (Intune devices, EntraID users, Azure Kubernetes containers) and on-premises infrastructures (Active Directory) are supported. This makes the service a resource-saving alternative to Microsoft ADCS.

High Security and Crypto Agility

Private CA keys are securely stored as software or (managed) HSM keys in Azure Key Vault. The solution can issue certificates using both classic (RSA, ECC) and post-quantum algorithms (ML-DSA). Issuing CAs and offline root CAs can be deployed in your own cloud tenant or linked to an existing on-premises root CA.

Reduce PKI Costs and Avoid Dependencies

Companies save on the planning, setup, and operation of a complex internal PKI and counteract the shortage of skilled personnel. Azure costs are transparently calculable and significantly lower than those of a Microsoft Cloud PKI not included in the licensing model. At the same time, companies retain full control over all keys and certificates, which is not the case with conventional PKIaaS offerings.

The key features of certVault CA at a glance:

- Flexible architecture: Easy deployment as a single-tier or two-tier CA hierarchy

- Maximum control: High availability with full data and key control.

- Future-proof: Azure Key Vault with RSA, ECC, and PQC keys (ML-DSA).

- Versatile: Any certificate type and revocation status check via CRL and OCSP.

"A reliable, easy-to-deploy cloud CA that covers all enterprise use cases creates sustainably high security with crypto agility at significantly reduced costs," says Dr. Gunnar Jacobson, founder and CEO of SECARDEO.

certVault CA is part of the SECARDEO TOPKI platform, which includes a range of components for fully automated certificate lifecycle management.

For more information, see

About Secardeo GmbH

Secardeo GmbH has been a successful company in the IT security growth segment since 2001. With our pioneering solutions for a full certificate lifecycle automation, even large IT infrastructures can be operated securely and extremely efficiently. Our customers include DAX corporations, global players and a large number of major international companies and authorities.

Secardeo GmbH

Hohenadlstr. 4

D-85737 Ismaning



Further information:

Silke Beermann

Tel: +49 89 189 35 89-0

Fax: +49 89 189 35 89-9

[email protected]