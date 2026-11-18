MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 17, 2026 12:03 pm - Formerly Midwest Fleet & Safety, the Fox Cities company launches under a new name and a new website, with a promise that is rare in the fleet technology industry

APPLETON, Wis. (November 2026): Midwest Fleet Solutions, an Appleton-based provider of GPS fleet tracking, fleet dash cams and vehicle and forklift camera systems, today announced its new name and website, midwestfleetsolutions. The company, formerly known as Midwest Fleet & Safety, is one of the few in the fleet technology industry to include both free, unlimited training and a lifetime warranty on every product it sells. That commitment covers businesses across the Fox Cities, Green Bay, Fond du Lac and Northeast Wisconsin.

Many fleet technology providers limit training to a single onboarding session and offer warranties that expire after a set term. Midwest Fleet Solutions takes a different approach. Customers can come back for training as often as they need, whether they add new managers, hire new drivers or want to learn a feature they have not used yet. Every product the company sells is covered by a lifetime warranty.

"Technology only saves a business money if people actually use it," said Chris Burns, owner of Midwest Fleet Solutions. "We've seen too many companies buy a tracking system, sit through one training call and then use a fraction of what they paid for. Free, unlimited training means our customers get the full return on their investment. And when we put our equipment in your trucks, we stand behind it for life."

The company works with fleets of every size, from three vehicles to 3,000. Its installation crew will work nights and weekends while customer vehicles are parked, so trucks stay on the road during business hours. With more than 50 years of combined experience in the telematics industry, the team focuses on helping businesses control fuel costs, improve driver safety, reduce liability and protect expensive equipment.

"We're a local business, and we take that seriously," Burns said. "Our customers are contractors, service companies, manufacturers and distributors right here in the Fox Valley. They can call us, and someone who knows their account picks up. That's the kind of partner we want to be."

Midwest Fleet Solutions designs, installs and supports:

.GPS fleet tracking for vehicles, with real-time location, text and email alerts, geofences, preventive maintenance reminders and detailed reports, all available on a mobile app

.Asset tracking for trailers, construction equipment and farm equipment

.Fleet dash cams with forward-facing and in-cab video and AI alerts for distracted driving

.Backup cameras and 360° camera systems for trucks and heavy equipment

.Forklift safety lights and camera systems for warehouses, plants and distribution centers

.FMCSA-certified ELD compliance solutions

The company serves businesses in Appleton, Neenah, Menasha, Kaukauna, Kimberly, Little Chute, Grand Chute, Green Bay, Oshkosh, Fond du Lac and throughout Northeast Wisconsin, and its installation crew works across the Midwest from Michigan to Minnesota.

The new website, midwestfleetsolutions, includes a fuel savings calculator that shows how much a fleet could save by reducing idle time, along with answers to common questions about fleet tracking and dash cams.

About Midwest Fleet Solutions

Midwest Fleet Solutions is a fleet safety and telematics company headquartered at 1325 N Linwood Ave in Appleton, Wisconsin. The company provides GPS fleet tracking, asset tracking, fleet dash cams, 360° and backup camera systems, forklift safety systems and ELD compliance solutions to businesses of every size across the Fox Cities and Northeast Wisconsin. Every product is backed by free, unlimited training and a lifetime warranty. Learn more at midwestfleetsolutions or call 920-205-9644.

Media contact

Chris Burns, Owner Midwest Fleet Solutions 920-205-9644