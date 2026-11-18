MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 17, 2026 1:59 pm - Johnson Brunetti, an independent retirement and investment specialty firm founded in 2003, will expand its Massachusetts presence with the opening of a new office in Danvers.

Danvers, MA, Needham, MA, Franklin, MA, Norwell, MA, Woburn, MA, November 17, 2026 -- Johnson Brunetti, an independent retirement and investment specialty firm founded in 2003, will expand its Massachusetts presence with the opening of a new office in Danvers.

The office, located at 199 Rosewood Drive, Suite 340, Danvers, MA, will open in September. It will be Johnson Brunetti's fifth Massachusetts location, joining offices in Needham, Franklin, Norwell and Woburn.

The Danvers location gives Johnson Brunetti its first physical presence on Boston's North Shore, making the firm's retirement planning and investment services more accessible to individuals and families throughout the region.

“Opening an office in Danvers is an important step in Johnson Brunetti's continued growth,” said David Shapiro, regional director of wealth.“We look forward to becoming part of the North Shore business community and building lasting relationships with the individuals and families who live and work here.”

Johnson Brunetti provides financial guidance to retirees and people preparing for retirement through educational workshops, individual consultations and ongoing financial planning services. The firm's advisors work with clients on retirement income, investments, Social Security, taxes, healthcare and legacy planning.

Johnson Brunetti will host its first educational workshop out of its North Shore office on September 21 at 6 p.m. at Teresa's Italian Eatery, 149 South Main Street in Middleton, MA. You can RSVP by calling 617-944-6988.

The new Danvers office will include three conference rooms and space for three employees. The office is located on the same street as the American Red Cross Blood Donation Center.

“The North Shore is a natural fit for Johnson Brunetti,” continued Shapiro.“This office allows us to bring our educational approach and personal service closer to people in Danvers and its surrounding communities.”

The new Johnson Brunetti Danvers office will be located at:

199 Rosewood Drive, Suite 340

Danvers, MA 01923

For more information about Johnson Brunetti or the new Danvers office, visit or call 800-208-7233.

About Johnson Brunetti:Johnson Brunetti is a local retirement planning firm with offices in Danvers, Needham, Franklin, Norwell and Woburn, MA. Named one of the Boston Business Journal's“2026 Best Places to Work,” Johnson Brunetti provides the financial guidance and service that retirees and those planning for retirement need as they strive to achieve financial independence. To learn more about Johnson Brunetti and its services, call 800-208-7233 or visit For more information URL button -->