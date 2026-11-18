MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 17, 2026 3:56 pm - Conner, Palmiotti, Altieri, Berkowitz, Burnett, Morrison, Radomski among other Featured Artist Alley Guests at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center; Comics Xplosion Live Artist Faceoff Set for January 9

At the heart of every FAN EXPO pop culture convention is Artist Alley, where creators from around the globe – and around the corner – congregate, having produced artwork, stories and characters from hundreds of franchises great and small. And at FAN EXPO New Orleans, January 8-10, 2027, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, fans of virtually every title and genre they have heard of – and dozens of ones new to them – will take part in an experience only this show – and this city – can produce.

It starts with the featured artists: names and franchises familiar to many attendees:

. Paul Dini (“Batman,”“Harley Quinn”)

. Brian Stelfreeze (“Demon/Catwoman,”“CyCops”)

. David Silverman (“The Simpsons,”“Monsters, Inc.”)

. Amanda Conner (“Elvira x Harley,”“Power Girl”)

. Jimmy Palmiotti (“The Punisher,”“Deadly Tales of the Gunslinger”)

. JG Jones (“Dust To Dust,”“Wanted”)

. Larry F. Houston (“X-Men: The Animated Series,”“X-Men '97”)

. Kevin Altieri (“Batman: The Animated Series,”“C.O.P.S.”)

. Stan Berkowitz (“Batman Beyond,”“Justice League Unlimited”)

. Alan Burnett (“Batman Beyond,”“Superman”)

. Bill Morrison (“The Simpsons,”“Mad Magazine”)

. Eric Radomski (“Spawn,”“Ultimate Spider-Man”)

. Dan Riba (“Justice League Unlimited,”“Superman”)

. Frank Paur (“Gargoyles,”“Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes”)

. Erica Schultz (“Rogue,”“Laura Kinney: Wolverine”)

. John Timms (“Aquaman,”“Batman Incorporated”)

. Pablo Villalobos (“Thor,”“Poison Ivy”)

. Che Grayson (“Absolute Catwoman”)

. Cody Ziglar (“Miles Morales: Spider-Man,”“Static!”)

. Kami Garcia (“Beautiful Darkness,”“Unbreakable”)

. Michael Golden (“Micronauts,”“Captain America”)

They will be joined by dozens of special guests and local creators, including NOLA area residents Travis Hymel (“Start Your Engines,”“The Legend of Vox Machina: The Whitestone Chronicles”), Vernon Smith (“TMNT,”“Star Trek”), Anthony Figaro (“God's Hand”), and Robby Musso (“Transformers,”“Speed Racer”).

And the popular“Comics Xplosion” series hits NOLA, where illustrators face off live while a DJ keeps the vibes flowing. On Saturday, January 9, at Junebug (744 Camp St.), fans can enjoy drinks, music and live art, with admission included as part of the FAN EXPO New Orleans ticket.

The superstar creators supplement a FAN EXPO New Orleans (@fanexponeworleans) celebrity roster that includes“Supernatural” stars Jared Padalecki, Jim Beaver, Mark Sheppard, Mark Pellegrino and Ruth Connell; Adam Savage of“MythBusters”; Catherine Bell (“Good Witch,”“JAG”); Famke Janssen (“X-Men,”“GoldenEye”); Colin O'Donoghue (“Once Upon a Time,”“The Rite”); three standouts from the classic Disney film“Hocus Pocus,” Jason Marsden, Vinessa Shaw and Omri Katz; and“Peggy the Dog” (“Deadpool & Wolverine”).

Adult, Youth, and Child Single-Day Tickets, Three-Day Passes, Family Passes, and Ultimate and VIP Packages for FAN EXPO New Orleans are available now at Advance pricing is available until December 26. More guest news will be released in the following weeks, including lineup reveals for additional headline celebrities, comic creator guests, voice actors, and cosplayers.

New Orleans is the first event on the 2027 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq/home/events/.

About FAN EXPO HQ

With over a million fans and counting, FAN EXPO HQ attracts pop culture enthusiasts, locally and internationally, to come together to celebrate all things fandom. Collectively, it hosts more than one million fans annually at FAN EXPO New Orleans, FAN EXPO Dallas, FAN EXPO Canada, MEGACON Orlando, FAN EXPO Boston, FAN EXPO Denver, CALGARY EXPO, FAN EXPO Chicago, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO Cleveland, FAN EXPO Vancouver, Toronto Comicon, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL, and EDMONTON EXPO. The latest schedule of events is available on their website, along with up-to-date ticket information. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.