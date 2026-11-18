MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 17, 2026 4:26 pm - GadgetRenu reviewed consumer surveys and market research. Findings highlight how buying and reselling used devices can help owners recover money and give buyers more affordable choices, with condition and testing also important.

WALLINGTON, N.J., November 17, 2026 - When a phone breaks or a child needs a laptop for school, replacing it can put pressure on the household budget. GadgetRenu, a New Jersey business that buys and resells used electronics, has reviewed consumer surveys and market research to understand how used devices can help.

The research points to a practical opportunity: devices that one person no longer needs can become a more affordable option for someone else.

A survey commissioned by CNET and conducted by YouGov found that 48% of U.S. adults had considered buying refurbished technology during the previous year. Saving money and the high prices of newer models were among the leading reasons people gave. CNET research:

“Our mission is to make reliable technology more affordable,” said Albert Mita, CEO of GadgetRenu.“Someone who needs a phone for work or a laptop for school should have choices that fit their budget. A device doesn't have to be the newest model to do the job well.”

Used electronics have had a previous owner. Refurbished devices have also been checked and prepared for resale, with repairs made where needed. Both can give shoppers another option when buying new costs more than they want to spend.

GadgetRenu's review also found that price is only part of the decision. International research from NIQ identified price as the leading motivation for considering refurbished products, while warranties, easy returns and testing helped consumers feel more comfortable buying them. That interest extended to phones and computing products, including laptops and tablets. NIQ research:

“People want to save money and feel confident about what they're buying,” Mita said.“They should be able to understand the device's condition, what has been checked and who they can turn to if something goes wrong.”

There is also value in devices already sitting unused at home. An Allstate Protection Plans survey reported an average of 1.8 unused smartphones per U.S. household. Some of those devices could still be useful to another owner. Allstate research:

That is where GadgetRenu's business connects with the findings. The company buys supported phones, tablets and laptops through its mail-in service and checks their condition. Suitable devices reach their next owners through GadgetRenu's own sales and through other refurbishers and retailers.

The model gives sellers a way to recover money from electronics they no longer need while helping supply devices for people looking for affordable alternatives.

“When someone sells us a device they no longer need, they get money back and give that device a chance to be useful to someone else,” Mita said.“Helping both people is what our business is built around.”

About GadgetRenu

GadgetRenu is a family-owned electronics buyback company based in Wallington, New Jersey, serving customers across the United States. The company buys used phones, tablets and laptops through its mail-in service and helps suitable devices reach new owners through direct sales and other retailers. Its mission is to make reliable technology more affordable while helping people get money back for electronics they no longer need.

Contact GadgetRenu

Media inquiries: Albert Mita, CEO - [email protected]

GadgetRenu LLC

174 Main Ave, Wallington, NJ 07057

929 398 5744

Customer questions: [email protected]

Website: