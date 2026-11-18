MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 17, 2026 6:40 pm - Bad Time Simulator is showcasing browser-playable two-player fan battles, including Roaring Knight and Bad Time Trio encounters. The games use shared-keyboard controls to let participants direct attacks or evade them in real time.

November 18, 2026 - Bad Time Simulator, an independent website that organizes fan-created browser games inspired by Undertale and Deltarune, is drawing attention to a selection of local two-player battle experiences. Unlike standard boss simulators that follow a fixed sequence of computer-controlled attacks, these projects let a second person influence what happens in the arena. The collection includes Roaring Knight 2 Player Simulator, Bad Time Trio 2 Player Fight Simulator, and other encounters with multiplayer-oriented controls.

The games reflect a different approach to a familiar format. In many single-player fan battles, the player controls a small heart-shaped character and survives incoming projectiles by recognizing patterns. A two-player version gives another participant a direct role in triggering or directing attacks, changing the timing of obstacles and the decisions made during each round. This makes the encounter less dependent on memorizing a fixed script.

One example is Roaring Knight 2 Player Simulator, a browser game inspired by Deltarune. One participant guides the defending character within a bounded arena, while the other uses keyboard commands to control the Knight's sword attacks. The attacking player can select different slash patterns and projectile effects, while the defending player reacts to their timing and placement. Both roles operate from the same keyboard, so the experience is intended primarily for desktop or laptop use.

Bad Time Trio 2 Player Fight Simulator provides another interpretation of the format. One participant controls attacks associated with several familiar fan-game characters, while the other maneuvers the defending character through incoming hazards. The game offers manual and automatic attack options, creating different rhythms and levels of direct control. Its controls and mechanics differ from those of Roaring Knight, illustrating how independent creators have approached multiplayer boss encounters.

These titles are part of a broader selection that also includes other two-player fan-game variations. They do not all share the same control scheme, technical requirements, or definition of multiplayer. The website's individual game pages explain the relevant controls and describe what each participant does, helping visitors distinguish a shared-keyboard battle from a conventional solo encounter.

For independent fan-game creators, manually controlled attacks create possibilities that automated encounters cannot reproduce in quite the same way. One participant can vary the timing of a particular projectile pattern, repeat a difficult sequence, or adjust the pace while the other practices movement and evasion. At the same time, the shared-keyboard arrangement introduces practical limitations, including the need for compatible hardware and clear key assignments.

The projects also illustrate why browser compatibility varies across fan-made games. Some experiences are suitable for quick single-player sessions, while two-player versions may depend on a physical keyboard and simultaneous input from both participants. Mobile touch controls cannot be assumed to offer the same functionality. Players should therefore review individual game instructions rather than expect every title in the collection to operate identically.

Bad Time Simulator maintains separate pages for these encounters and organizes them alongside single-player Sans battles, Undertale games, Deltarune games, and alternate-universe projects. The site provides a way to compare different community-developed combat ideas without treating the projects as official releases. The games and their creative assets remain associated with their respective developers and rights holders.

About Bad Time Simulator

Bad Time Simulator is an independently maintained browser gaming website featuring fan-made battle simulators inspired by Undertale, Deltarune, and related communities. It provides game listings, control instructions, and browsing categories for a range of interactive encounters. The website is not affiliated with or endorsed by Toby Fox or the official creators and publishers of Undertale and Deltarune.