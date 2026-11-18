MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 17, 2026 6:49 pm - India's PRP Group partners with Vietnam's EloQ Communications to expand cross-border PR and strategic communications services, supporting businesses in both markets and across Southeast Asia.

Ho Chi Minh City, VIETNAM: India's leading integrated communications conglomerate PRP Group has announced entering into a strategic partnership with Vietnam's public relations major EloQ Communications to tap into business opportunities in the two countries and consolidate its presence in South East Asia.

Among ASEAN countries, Vietnam is the 5th largest trading partner of India with Indian investments spanning energy, mineral exploration, agro-processing, sugar, tea, coffee manufacturing, agro-chemicals, IT and auto components. Vietnam in turn has invested sumptuously in India in the areas of automobile, air transports, pharmaceuticals, information technology, chemicals and building materials.

Making the most of this growing momentum of bilateral relations between the two countries, the communications giants look forward to help enhancing mutual business prospects. This will include client referrals accentuating delivery of solutions encompassing public relations, strategic communications, media and investor relations, policy advocacy, crisis mitigation, corporate communications, reputation management, digital marketing and allied services in India, Vietnam and elsewhere.

Speaking about the collaboration, Dr. Sarvesh Tiwari, Founder and Managing Director, PRP Group Private Limited said,“Over the 15 years that we have cemented our brand equity as a leading fully integrated Indian communications firm with a global outlook, there has been an increasing interest from internationally acclaimed agencies to partner with us. EloQCommunications and PRP Group share similar professional ethics and business principles making each other allies of choice. Moreover, this communion comes at a very important juncture. India and Vietnam enjoy strong bilateral relations denominated as Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (ECSP). Both nations have set a shared goal to increase bilateral trade to US$ 25 billion by 2030. Several Vietnamese companies are bullish about the Indian Market in terms of setting up greenfield and brownfield ventures. In collaboration with our ally ELoQ Communications, we stand in a good stead to service these organizations with our avant-garde integrated communications solutions not only in India but anywhere in the world.”

Talking about this strategic alliance, Dr. Clara Ly-Le, Founder and Managing Director, EloQ Communications said,“At EloQ Communications, we have built our international reach through a network of trusted agency partners who share our commitment to local expertise, professional standards, and client-focused solutions. Our collaboration with PRP Group is a further step in this approach, connecting our experience in Vietnam and Southeast Asia with their extensive capabilities across India. As business ties between the two countries continue to develop, we see opportunities to help clients better understand local markets, engage with stakeholders, and communicate effectively across borders. We look forward to working with PRP Group to deliver practical, culturally informed communications solutions for clients in both markets.”

Notably PRP Group with its flagship PR Professionals, in its 16th year of operation, has a formidable presence across India and at six offshore locations in USA, APAC, Europe, MENA - Dubai, Bahrain & SEA region). EloQ Communications too, on the other hand, in its 12th year of operations is adept at delivering integrated communications solutions across Southeast Asia and wider international markets while maintaining strong local relevance.

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About PRP Group

PRP Group Private Limited is India's leading fully integrated communications conglomerate with its flagship PR Professionals having over 15 offices across the country and a strong international presence in USA, APAC, Europe, MENA - Dubai, Bahrain & the SEA region. Over the last decade and a half, the conglomerate has made a formidable imprint in public relations, government affairs, corporate reputation management, media relations, strategic communications, crisis management, advocacy & public affairs, digital marketing, influencer marketing, brand building & advertising, investor relations, internal communications, employer branding, strategic HR services, awards & sponsorships and event management with over 300 clients spanning Governments, Corporates, Banks, Financial Institutions, Hospitals, Trade Associations, Public Figures, among others.

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About EloQ Communications

EloQ Communications is an award-winning strategic communications agency headquartered in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. With over a decade of experience, EloQ provides public relations, corporate communications, crisis management, media relations, and digital communications services. Combining local market expertise with an established network of international agency partners, EloQ supports businesses and organizations in Vietnam, Southeast Asia, and beyond.

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