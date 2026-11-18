MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 17, 2026 10:15 pm - White-label, multi-tenant CCaaS, UCaaS and IP PBX platform lets operators sell cloud contact center and business telephony under their own brand

Florida,Untited state – November 16, 2026 – iCallify, a white-label, multi-tenant CCaaS, UCaaS and IP PBX platform, is helping VoIP providers, MSPs, ITSPs and telecom operators bring branded contact center services to market faster. By giving operators a ready platform they can offer under their own brand, iCallify aims to bring time to go-live down from the 12–24 months an in-house build can take to a few weeks.

Many VoIP providers and telecom operators want to add contact center and unified communications services to their portfolios. Building such a platform from scratch typically means long development cycles, significant infrastructure investment and ongoing maintenance. A white-label platform reduces much of that burden, allowing providers to focus on packaging, pricing and customer relationships rather than core software engineering.

iCallify is built around a multi-tenant architecture, so a single deployment can serve multiple customer accounts, each isolated and with its own configuration. White-label capabilities let providers present the service under their own logo, domain and color scheme, so customers experience it as part of the provider's own offering. Because the platform brings CCaaS, UCaaS and IP PBX capabilities together, operators can offer cloud contact center and business telephony from one platform instead of assembling separate systems.

The platform also covers the capabilities contact centers rely on every day, including intelligent call routing, omnichannel communication, advanced reporting and AI-powered automation. Integration options, including CRM connections and custom APIs, allow providers to connect iCallify with the business tools their customers already use. iCallify can be deployed in the operator's own data centers or cloud account, in the iCallify cloud, or in a hybrid setup, which helps operators with data-localization or data-sovereignty requirements.

For MSPs and ITSPs that already offer hosted PBX, a white-label contact center platform offers a way to extend their service portfolio without building new infrastructure from the ground up. For telecom operators, it provides a single platform from which to manage many customer accounts under their own brand.

iCallify will also be at Africa Tech Festival 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa, on 17–19 November (Booth B50-10), where operators can meet the team in person.

Providers that want to understand how a branded launch could work for their own business can review the iCallify platform online and speak with the team about their requirements, timelines and deployment preferences.

Ready to see how a branded CCaaS launch could work for your business? Book a demo with iCallify.

About iCallify

iCallify is a cutting-edge call center software suite developed by Inextrix Technologies. Designed for scalability and flexibility, iCallify offers intelligent call routing, omnichannel communication, advanced reporting, and seamless integration capabilities to help contact centers worldwide deliver exceptional customer experiences.



Source file: