SUPERGAS Marks 30 Years In India With INR 350 Cr Investment To Strengthen LPG Infrastructure And Supply Resilience
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / Hyderabad, November 18, 2026: SUPERGAS, a leading LPG solutions provider in India and part of global energy major SHV Energy, today marked 30 years of operations in the country announcing an ambitious expansion roadmap backed by planned CAPEX investments of ₹350 crore over the next 5 years. The company aims to sustain double-digit growth and double its annual sales volumes during this period.
The milestone marks a new chapter in SUPERGAS's India journey, building on three decades of investments in infrastructure, distribution capabilities and customer relationships. As India's energy requirements continue to evolve, the company plans to strengthen its operational capabilities, expand its geographical footprint and deepen its engagement with domestic, commercial and industrial customers.
Over the past three decades, SUPERGAS has enabled hundreds of industries to transition to LPG. As part of its next phase of growth, SUPERGAS is set to invest ₹60 Cr over the next two years in setting up new filling plants in West Bengal and Punjab, and revalidating and upgrading an existing 8,000 MT storage tank at its Tuticorin Terminal, bringing the terminal's usable storage capacity to 38,000 MT. Beyond these initiatives, four additional filling plants are planned over the next five years. This expansion will support deeper market penetration into Bihar, Jammu, Goa, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Assam and the broader North-East, strengthening SUPERGAS's presence in both established and under-served markets.
The company's growth plan is expected to increase its workforce by 15%, creating direct and indirect jobs across the country. The company also plans to grow its franchisee partner network by 50% over the next five years and enlarge its transport fleet, supporting local employment along regional corridors.
Speaking on the 30-year milestone, Mr. Ajay Sanghi, CEO, SUPERGAS, said,“Thirty years in India have reinforced our belief that reliable energy, delivered safely and efficiently to the customers, makes a real difference to homes, businesses and industry. As we enter our next phase of growth, our priorities are to enhance customer experience, accelerate digital transformation, drive innovation, and build a more diverse team, with women accounting for 25% of our workforce by 2030. As India continues to diversify its energy mix, LPG will remain an important and dependable part of energy landscape. We are investing today to build the capabilities and resilience needed for next 30 years”.
During the recent global supply disruptions, SUPERGAS adopted strategic volume allocation measures to prioritize essential services including hospitals, educational institutions and NGOs, while working to maintain continuity of supplies across its franchisee partner network and Auto LPG stations.
Over the last three decades, SUPERGAS has steadily expanded its presence in India's LPG sector, developing a robust infrastructure and distribution network to support the country's evolving energy requirements. Beginning with the commissioning of the Porbandar Terminal and Gurrampalem Filling Plant between 1996 and 1998, the company has expanded its footprint to include two import terminals; 16 company-owned bottling plants across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Maharashtra and Haryana; eight contracted bottling plants; four depots; over 45 Auto LPG stations; and a network of more than 400 franchisee partners. Today, SUPERGAS serves approximately 1.5 lakh domestic customers, over 25,000 commercial customers and more than 2,000 industrial customers, with its industrial customer base growing 23?tween December 2025 and October 2026.
Through strategic acquisitions such as Caltex, the introduction of Liquid Off-Take technology in India and continued investments in infrastructure, including recent additions and upgrades across Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Ongole, Namakkal, Hosur, Uluberia and Madurai, SUPERGAS has strengthened its ability to serve diverse markets.
SUPERGAS's 30-year journey stands as a testament to responsible leadership, where stringent safety protocols and ethical business practices serve as the backbone of every innovation. As the company looks to future growth, it continues to strengthen these core pillars, ensuring that safety, integrity and progress remain at the heart of its expansion for years to come.
As India works towards on strengthening domestic LPG production, diversifying supply sources and building greater resilience against import disruptions arising from geopolitical developments in West Asia, SUPERGAS aims to further expand its infrastructure, distribution capabilities and supply network. These efforts will support the availability of reliable energy for households, businesses and industries while contributing to India's broader energy transition.
About SUPERGAS
Established in 1996, SUPERGAS (SHV Energy Private Limited) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dutch multinational SHV Energy and a leading player in India's LPG market. The company delivers safe, reliable and efficient energy to industrial, commercial, domestic and Auto LPG customers through a pan-India network comprising of 2 terminals, 16 company-owned filling plants, 4 depots, additional contracted facilities and more than 400 franchisee partners. The company holds a No. 1 (Good) rating from CareEdge for its technical excellence, infrastructure, safety standards and sustainable operations.
The milestone marks a new chapter in SUPERGAS's India journey, building on three decades of investments in infrastructure, distribution capabilities and customer relationships. As India's energy requirements continue to evolve, the company plans to strengthen its operational capabilities, expand its geographical footprint and deepen its engagement with domestic, commercial and industrial customers.
Over the past three decades, SUPERGAS has enabled hundreds of industries to transition to LPG. As part of its next phase of growth, SUPERGAS is set to invest ₹60 Cr over the next two years in setting up new filling plants in West Bengal and Punjab, and revalidating and upgrading an existing 8,000 MT storage tank at its Tuticorin Terminal, bringing the terminal's usable storage capacity to 38,000 MT. Beyond these initiatives, four additional filling plants are planned over the next five years. This expansion will support deeper market penetration into Bihar, Jammu, Goa, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Assam and the broader North-East, strengthening SUPERGAS's presence in both established and under-served markets.
The company's growth plan is expected to increase its workforce by 15%, creating direct and indirect jobs across the country. The company also plans to grow its franchisee partner network by 50% over the next five years and enlarge its transport fleet, supporting local employment along regional corridors.
Speaking on the 30-year milestone, Mr. Ajay Sanghi, CEO, SUPERGAS, said,“Thirty years in India have reinforced our belief that reliable energy, delivered safely and efficiently to the customers, makes a real difference to homes, businesses and industry. As we enter our next phase of growth, our priorities are to enhance customer experience, accelerate digital transformation, drive innovation, and build a more diverse team, with women accounting for 25% of our workforce by 2030. As India continues to diversify its energy mix, LPG will remain an important and dependable part of energy landscape. We are investing today to build the capabilities and resilience needed for next 30 years”.
During the recent global supply disruptions, SUPERGAS adopted strategic volume allocation measures to prioritize essential services including hospitals, educational institutions and NGOs, while working to maintain continuity of supplies across its franchisee partner network and Auto LPG stations.
Over the last three decades, SUPERGAS has steadily expanded its presence in India's LPG sector, developing a robust infrastructure and distribution network to support the country's evolving energy requirements. Beginning with the commissioning of the Porbandar Terminal and Gurrampalem Filling Plant between 1996 and 1998, the company has expanded its footprint to include two import terminals; 16 company-owned bottling plants across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Maharashtra and Haryana; eight contracted bottling plants; four depots; over 45 Auto LPG stations; and a network of more than 400 franchisee partners. Today, SUPERGAS serves approximately 1.5 lakh domestic customers, over 25,000 commercial customers and more than 2,000 industrial customers, with its industrial customer base growing 23?tween December 2025 and October 2026.
Through strategic acquisitions such as Caltex, the introduction of Liquid Off-Take technology in India and continued investments in infrastructure, including recent additions and upgrades across Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Ongole, Namakkal, Hosur, Uluberia and Madurai, SUPERGAS has strengthened its ability to serve diverse markets.
SUPERGAS's 30-year journey stands as a testament to responsible leadership, where stringent safety protocols and ethical business practices serve as the backbone of every innovation. As the company looks to future growth, it continues to strengthen these core pillars, ensuring that safety, integrity and progress remain at the heart of its expansion for years to come.
As India works towards on strengthening domestic LPG production, diversifying supply sources and building greater resilience against import disruptions arising from geopolitical developments in West Asia, SUPERGAS aims to further expand its infrastructure, distribution capabilities and supply network. These efforts will support the availability of reliable energy for households, businesses and industries while contributing to India's broader energy transition.
About SUPERGAS
Established in 1996, SUPERGAS (SHV Energy Private Limited) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dutch multinational SHV Energy and a leading player in India's LPG market. The company delivers safe, reliable and efficient energy to industrial, commercial, domestic and Auto LPG customers through a pan-India network comprising of 2 terminals, 16 company-owned filling plants, 4 depots, additional contracted facilities and more than 400 franchisee partners. The company holds a No. 1 (Good) rating from CareEdge for its technical excellence, infrastructure, safety standards and sustainable operations.
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