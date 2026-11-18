MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai gold prices fell further on Wednesday morning to their lowest this year.

The 24K variant was down Dh8, trading at Dh456.25 at the market open on Wednesday, according to data by Dubai Jewellery Group. The other variants, 22K, 21K, 18K, and 14K, were trading lower at Dh422.50, Dh405.25, Dh347.25, and Dh271 per gram, respectively.

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Global spot gold prices were down 2.08 per cent, trading at $3,782 per ounce. Silver was down 3.47 per cent at $45.83 per ounce.

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Prices have been steadily declining in the Dubai market, trading below the Dh500 mark since mid-October.

Traders bet on persistent energy-driven inflation which will lead to more US Federal Reserve tightening, said Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer of Century Financial.

Investors expect a 96.5 per cent rate hike at the next December 9 meeting as of Wednesday, according to the CME FedWatch tool. At the same time, markets are also pricing in more than two rate hikes by March 2027, Valecha said.

While the yellow metal briefly edged higher on Tuesday morning, Valecha said the broader trend remains under pressure.

“The hawkish sentiment was mainly driven by consumer prices topping forecasts for a third straight month, and Fed Governor Christopher Waller said he would support a half-point hike if inflation continues to accelerate,” he said.

“The shift in rate expectations pushed US yields higher and bolstered the dollar, both headwinds for gold, which pays no interest and is priced in the greenback,” the CIO added.

Dubai gold prices edge higher but remain close to one-year low Dubai gold prices fall further, losing Dh36 per gram in one month Dubai gold prices recover after losing Dh14 per gram

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