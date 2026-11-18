Azeri Light Price Elevates To $98.79 Per Barrel At Augusta Port
The price of Azeri Light crude on a FOB basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port rose by $0.11, or 0.12%, to $94.93 per barrel.
The price of Urals crude increased by $0.3, or 0.44%, to $69.02 per barrel.
Meanwhile, the price of North Sea Dated Brent crude rose by $0.11, or 0.12%, to $93.15 per barrel.
Azerbaijan's 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.
According to Trading Economics, on Wednesday, November 18, the price of crude oil (WTI) dropped below $85 per barrel, continuing its decline this week.
"Rising tensions in the Middle East were offset by signs of strengthening global supply.
On Tuesday, November 17, the US military struck an Iranian missile launch site on Qeshm Island. This followed attacks by Tehran on US personnel and facilities in the region. A third US aircraft carrier has arrived in the Gulf, even as Iran intensifies its threats against US forces and commercial vessels. Meanwhile, the Navy of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps reported that four oil tankers caught fire after striking mines in the eastern part of the Strait of Hormuz over the last 24 hours.
Nevertheless, signs of a recovery in global supply continued to exert pressure on oil prices. The International Energy Agency has forecast a supply surplus of approximately 2 million barrels per day for this quarter, while Goldman Sachs has warned of a potential oil glut next year. Furthermore, industry data from the US showed that crude oil inventories increased by 5.3 million barrels last week," the report said.
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