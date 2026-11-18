MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan's state-owned oil and gas company Uzbekneftegaz has discussed accelerating joint seismic exploration projects and expanding cooperation in geophysical equipment supplies with China's BGP and INOVA at a meeting in Tashkent on November 17.

According to Uzbekneftegaz, the issues were discussed at a meeting between Sukhrob Khamroyev, First Deputy Chairman of Uzbekneftegaz, and representatives of the two Chinese companies.

The participants reviewed the current status of their cooperation and identified potential areas for further engagement, with particular attention to seismic exploration activities being carried out under joint projects.

The Uzbek side emphasized the need to ensure that the projects are completed on schedule and in accordance with quality requirements. The parties also discussed accelerating the scope of ongoing work before the end of 2026.

Another key topic was the production and supply of geophysical equipment. The meeting highlighted the importance of delivering the equipment in full and within the agreed timelines to support the implementation of joint projects.

Following the discussions, the parties expressed their readiness to fulfill existing agreements on time and to the required standards, expand cooperation into new areas, and strengthen engagement in the development of modern technologies and professional training for the sector.

The discussions form part of Uzbekneftegaz's efforts to advance cooperation with international technology providers and strengthen the technical capabilities of its exploration operations.