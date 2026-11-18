MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) YIWU, China, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The device on the table looks modest: a foldable fan with an LED lamp that charges by USB-C cable or a small solar panel. Its head rotates 180 degrees, and it runs at three speeds, and its lamp offers several brightness settings.“It sells very well across Africa,” said an employee of Yiwu Cufei Trade Co., Ltd., in an interview with Global Times Online at the China-Africa Trade and Commodities Exhibition, where she demonstrated the device.









Solar-powered fans and lamps on display in Yiwu.

The appeal is practical. Many parts of Africa have unreliable electricity, long hours of sunshine and hot summers. The panel lets users run the fan and lamp without relying entirely on the grid, providing cooling and light at a low cost.

Such products are one reason Africa remains central to Yiwu's trade. Yiwu International Trade City, widely regarded as the world's largest wholesale market for small commodities, carries more than 2.1 million products in 26 categories. African buyers routinely source hardware, household appliances, clothing, electronics, solar equipment and energy-storage products from its wholesale markets - including the Yiwu Global Digital Trade Center and the Yiwu International Production Materials Market - for shipment home. Buyers from more than 120 countries and regions do business here; about 38,000 foreign residents live in the city, and its African merchant community keeps growing.

Official data show Yiwu exported 141.4 billion yuan ($19.9 billion) of goods to Africa in 2025, up 28.4 percent and equal to about 8.78 percent of China's exports to the continent. Trade also flows the other way: raffia hats from Senegal, handicrafts from Madagascar, carvings from Kenya, pecans from South Africa and coffee from Ethiopia have all found Chinese buyers.







Raffia baskets from Africa on display.

Tseganeh, an Ethiopian merchant displaying coffee at the exhibition, imports African goods into China and exports Chinese products to Africa.“This is just the beginning,” he said.“I think I will expand my network and grow my business from coffee into other products.”

Company: Global Times Online

Contact Person: Gao Peng

Email:...

Website:

Telephone: +86 13260130938

City: Beijing

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



