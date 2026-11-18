MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Four-year renewed commitment will help advance the development of much-needed products to prevent, diagnose, and treat dangerous bacterial infections

HELLERUP, Denmark and BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Novo Nordisk Foundation and Combating Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria Biopharmaceutical Accelerator (CARB-X) today announced the renewal of their partnership to accelerate the development of an integrated portfolio of innovative products to address bacterial infections and antimicrobial resistance (AMR). Building upon its initial US$25 million grant in 2024, the Novo Nordisk Foundation is now increasing its contribution with US$60 million in funding over the next four years.

Bacterial infections are the second leading cause of death worldwide. The rise of AMR, which makes many bacterial infections increasingly difficult to treat, further compounds this critical global health challenge. AMR is associated with 4.7 million deaths worldwide every year and is projected to take 39 million lives between 2025 and 2050 – an average of three deaths every minute. AMR disproportionately affects people living in low- and middle-income countries and threatens decades of progress in modern medicine by increasing the risks associated with routine surgeries, cancer treatment, childbirth, and many essential medical procedures.

There is an urgent need for new antibiotics, diagnostics, vaccines, and other preventive tools – but a lack of investment and limited commercial incentives over the last decades have left the global innovation pipeline too thin. Established in 2016 to help fill that gap, CARB-X is now the world's leading non-profit public-private partnership accelerating innovation against bacterial infections and AMR.

"Addressing antimicrobial resistance requires ambition, expertise and sustained collaboration across sectors and borders," said Marianne Holm, Vice President, Infectious Diseases at the Novo Nordisk Foundation.“CARB-X brings these strengths together in a proven model that helps promising innovations advance further and faster. Supporting the development of new tools to prevent, diagnose, and treat drug-resistant infections is a key priority for the Novo Nordisk Foundation, and expanding our commitment to CARB-X is therefore a natural next step.”

Supported by a coalition of governments, foundations, and global health organizations, CARB-X pairs grant funding with comprehensive technical and scientific support, resulting in supported projects being five times more likely to advance into clinical development than comparable projects that did not receive CARB-X support. Since 2016, CARB-X has supported more than 120 research and development projects in 15 countries, and CARB-X supported product developers have made significant progress: 29 projects have already advanced into or completed clinical trials.

From innovation to impact

Developing innovative products to prevent, diagnose, and treat drug-resistant infections is essential both to protect patients and to strengthen health systems worldwide. Gram-negative bacteria including Escherichia coli (E. coli), Salmonella, and Klebsiella pneumoniae are particularly difficult to treat once they develop resistance. The regular release of new, potent antibiotics targeting these bacteria – which are one of CARB-X's strategic priorities – could save an estimated 11.1 million lives from 2025 to 2050. These new products would also reduce health care costs by US$84 billion, generate improved health outcomes worth US$174 billion, and add US$740 billion to global GPD per year by 2050.

New preventatives such as vaccines and diagnostic tools would also positively impact global health, helping to curb antibiotic overuse and misuse through the prevention of infections before they occur and the detection of bacterial infections and resistance at the point of care, therefore guiding appropriate and timely treatment.

"The Novo Nordisk Foundation's renewed partnership is a powerful endorsement of the impact that collaboration can achieve in strengthening the global response to antimicrobial resistance," said Kevin Outterson, Executive Director of CARB-X. "This support will help us continue identifying and advancing the most promising innovations from anywhere in the world while building a stronger and more sustainable pipeline of products that can save lives globally."

The Novo Nordisk Foundation's renewal strengthens the coalition of organizations partnering with CARB-X to address bacterial infections and AMR through sustained investment in innovation and early planning for global stewardship and access. Together, CARB-X and its partners are helping ensure that groundbreaking science can progress from discovery through clinical development and ultimately reach patients who urgently need new solutions.

CARB-X's contractual obligations on stewardship and access, developed and endorsed by cross-sector stakeholders, embed planning for stewardship, access, and availability early in product development, helping prepare successful products for responsible and sustainable use around the world.

CARB-X is funded by federal funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS); Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) under agreement number 75A50122C00028 and by awards from Wellcome (WT224842), the UK Department of Health and Social Care's Global Antimicrobial Resistance Innovation Fund (GAMRIF), the Gates Foundation, Germany's Federal Ministry of Research, Technology and Space (BMFTR), the Novo Nordisk Foundation, the Public Health Agency of Canada, (PHAC), Italy's Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF), Japan's Ministry of Health, the European Commission's DG Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (DG HERA), and KfW Development Bank. The U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in HHS, provides support in the form of in-kind services through access to a suite of preclinical services for product development. The content of this publication is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of any CARB-X funders.

CARB-X Contact: Marissa Novel, ...

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About CARB-X

CARB-X (Combating Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria Biopharmaceutical Accelerator) is the world's leading non-profit partnership accelerating the research and development of innovative products to prevent, diagnose and treat bacterial infections and address the global threat of antimicrobial resistance. CARB-X pairs non-dilutive funding with comprehensive technical and scientific support, resulting in supported projects being five times more likely to advance into clinical development than comparable projects that did not receive CARB-X support. Since 2016, CARB-X has supported 125 R&D projects in 15 countries, and CARB-X product developers have made significant progress: 29 projects have already advanced into or completed clinical trials. Its portfolio strategically focuses on the pathogens and syndromes responsible for the greatest burden of bacterial disease globally, including those disproportionately affecting low- and middle-income countries. All CARB-X-funded product developers are contractually obligated to develop a Stewardship and Access Plan for their product, outlining strategies to ensure responsible stewardship and appropriate access in low- and middle-income countries. CARB-X is headquartered at Boston University and funded by a consortium of governments and foundations that all recognize the urgent global public health threat posed by antimicrobial resistance.

About the Novo Nordisk Foundation

Established in Denmark in 1924, the Novo Nordisk Foundation is an enterprise foundation with philanthropic objectives. The vision of the Foundation is to improve people's health and the sustainability of society and the planet. The Foundation's mission is to progress research and innovation in the prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic and infectious diseases as well as to advance knowledge and solutions to support a green transformation of society.

About BARDA and NIAID

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services works to enhance and protect the health and well-being of all Americans, providing for effective health and human services and fostering advances in medicine, public health, and social services. The Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response leads the nation's medical and public health preparedness for, response to and recovery from disaster and other public health emergencies. Within ASPR, the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA ) invests in innovation, advanced research and development, acquisition, and manufacturing of medical countermeasures needed to combat health security threats. BARDA is one of the leading public sector funders of advanced development of antimicrobial therapeutics and diagnostics worldwide, having invested more than $2.7 billion in antimicrobial products since 2010. This investment has supported the development of over 190 antimicrobial products and led to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of six new antibiotics and FDA 510(k) clearance of 10 diagnostics.

As part of HHS, NIH is the primary U.S. federal agency conducting and supporting basic, clinical, and translational medical research, and is investigating the causes, treatments, and cures for both common and rare diseases. NIAID conducts and supports research - at NIH, throughout the United States, and worldwide - to study the causes of infectious and immune-mediated diseases, and to develop better means of preventing, diagnosing and treating these illnesses.

About Wellcome

Wellcome is a global philanthropy working to build a healthier future for everyone. We are committed to investing £16 billion in our mission between 2022 and 2032.

We support discovery research and we're taking on three worldwide health challenges: mental health, infectious disease and climate and health.

Our independence and long-term resources allow us to think in decades, take risks and support ambitious ideas. We work with decision makers to enable evidence-informed choices that support science and health. We connect science with people's lives through public debate, stories and cultural experiences – including Wellcome Collection: our free museum and library exploring the past, present and future of health.

About the German Federal Ministry of Research, Technology, and Space (BMFTR)

Research and innovation are the foundations for our future. The promotion of science and research by BMFTR represents an important contribution to securing Germany's prosperity. Research is a German Federal Government policy priority, which is reflected in the development of the funding it is making available to these fields.

About the Global AMR Innovation Fund (GAMRIF)

The Global AMR Innovation Fund (GAMRIF) is a One Health aid fund that supports research and development around the world to reduce the threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in humans, animals and the environment for the benefit of people in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). GAMRIF core objectives are to develop innovative One Health solutions to tackle AMR; increase availability of context-specific, accessible, and affordable innovations for LMICs; establish international research partnerships with industry, academia, and governments; and collaborate with and leverage additional funding from other global donors.

About the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Italy

The Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF) performs the functions and tasks incumbent on the State in matters of economic and financial policy, budgeting, public investment planning and public debt management. The Ministry's activities include coordinating and monitoring public spending and its trends, tax policies and the tax system and state assets. Moreover, the Ministry represents the Italian Government in the main European and international economic and financial fora, performs functions related to global governance and international financial cooperation, maintains relations with international economic, monetary, and financial institutions (such as the IMF, OECD, and Multilateral Development Banks), and negotiates and concludes international agreements and treaties with economic and financial content.

About the Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW)

MHLW is a ministry of the Government of Japan whose missions are to improve and promote social welfare, social security, and public health in order to secure and improve the livelihoods of the people and contribute to economic development. Recognizing the urgent global public health threat posed by AMR, MHLW has been supporting various domestic and international efforts to advance research and development of antimicrobials. MHLW has committed to providing contributions to CARB-X from 2024 to 2026.

About the Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (DG HERA)

DG HERA is part of the European Commission, is responsible for ensuring the availability and accessibility of medical countermeasures needed to respond to cross-border health threats. It plays a central role in strengthening the EU's preparedness and resilience against antimicrobial resistance and other health emergencies.

About KfW Development Bank

KfW is one of the world's leading promotional banks and a key implementing partner of the German Federal Government. It finances and manages programmes that foster sustainable economic and social development and strengthen global health security, including through support for public–private partnerships and innovation in medical countermeasures.

About Boston University

Founded in 1839, Boston University is an internationally recognized institution of higher education and research. With nearly 37,000 students, it is one of the largest private residential universities in the United States. BU consists of 17 schools and colleges, along with the Faculty of Computing & Data Sciences and a number of multi-disciplinary centers and institutes integral to the University's research and teaching mission. In 2012, BU joined the Association of American Universities (AAU), a consortium of leading research universities in the United States and Canada. For further information, please contact Meridith St. Jean at ....