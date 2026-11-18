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RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Author and filmmaker Gauri Singh presents Rajkumari Mrinalni: Earth paths within souls sacred, a memoir published on November 2, 2026, that preserves the story of her mother's life, from her royal roots in Maihar and Patiala to motherhood, spiritual devotion, family sacrifice, and a new chapter in America. Written for readers interested in family history, women's experiences, spirituality, and Indian heritage, the 150-page English-language memoir reflects on resilience and the wisdom carried from one generation to the next.AvailabilityRajkumari Mrinalni: Earth paths within souls sacred is available in Paperback edition on Amazon:Preserving a Mother's Life and LegacyAt the center of the memoir is a daughter's desire to preserve the life of her mother beyond titles and family history. Gauri explores her mother's sacrifices, struggles, devotion, love for her family, and ability to embrace major changes throughout her life.The memoir also looks at the spiritual and cultural influences that surrounded the family. Memories connected with Ranikhet, the Sharada Devi Temple in Maihar, Patiala, and the MahaKali Temple help establish a sense of place while illustrating how prayer, discipline, faith, and responsibility shaped the family across generations.For Gauri, writing the book also became an opportunity to reflect on her own identity and the lessons inherited from those who came before her. Her experiences in India and America inform a story that considers belonging, compassion, faith, and the enduring connection between a mother and daughter.“Thank you for welcoming her story into your hearts and allowing her journey to become a small part of yours. We hope these pages inspire you to cherish your loved ones, listen to their stories, and preserve the wisdom they share,” said Gauri Singh, author of Rajkumari Mrinalni.Storytelling Across Books, Film and Community WorkGauri's creative background extends across writing, filmmaking, poetry, acting, producing, and directing. Her storytelling has frequently explored identity, culture, spirituality, and community. Her film work includes Sarees Across America, YADVI: The Dignified Princess, and Diwali in the Fall Season of USA.Her community involvement is another important part of her work. Gauri is a co-founder of the Rajmata Vimala Devi Charitable Organization and has been involved with initiatives supporting charitable giving and community service. She also founded the North Carolina Indian & South Asian Film Festival and Franklin Flicks Film Festival and has helped create spaces for filmmakers and cultural stories to reach audiences.Through these different forms of expression, she follows a personal belief that“art is medicine,” using creative work as a way to encourage connection and understanding. Here is a recent article published about the book.About the AuthorGauri Singh is an author, filmmaker, arts advocate, and community leader whose creative and humanitarian work draws on storytelling, culture, and compassion. She writes, acts, produces, and directs, and her background includes film festival leadership, poetry, community initiatives, and charitable work. Her writing is shaped by her Indian roots, experiences in America, family history, and long-standing interest in spirituality and service.Readers interested in memoirs about family, heritage, motherhood, faith, and generational wisdom can learn more about Rajkumari Mrinalni: Earth paths within souls sacred and order the Paperback edition through Amazon.

Gauri Singh

Author of Rajkumari Mrinalni

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'Rajkumari Mrinalni: Earth paths within souls sacred' by Gauri Singh Shares a Daughter's Tribute to Her Mother News Provided By XLIM November 18, 2026, 05:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional



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