Dr. Nina Izhaky, founder of Tribeca Dental Studio

Tribeca Dental Studio operatory

Knocked-out teeth, falls, toothaches and swelling: what parents should do in the first hour, and why speed decides whether a tooth is saved.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Children's dental emergencies rarely happen at convenient moments. They happen on playgrounds, at soccer practice, on scooters and bicycles - and at night, when a toothache that was a murmur at breakfast becomes a crying child at midnight. Tribeca Dental Studio for Kids, the pediatric practice of Tribeca Dental Studio, has published its guidance for parents on the emergencies it treats same-day - and on the first-hour steps that decide how much of the damage can be undone.

The clearest case is a knocked-out permanent tooth, where minutes matter. The tooth should be picked up by its crown - the white part, never the root - rinsed briefly if dirty without scrubbing, and kept moist on the way to the dentist: in milk, or inside the child's cheek if the child is old enough not to swallow it. A tooth that is replaced or reaches care within the hour has a real chance of being saved; a dry tooth left in a napkin usually does not. A knocked-out baby tooth is different - it is not put back, because reimplanting it can damage the permanent tooth developing beneath - but the child should still be seen, to check the gum and the teeth around it.

The rest of the emergency list is about pain and infection. A toothache that wakes a child, pain with swelling of the face or gum, a tooth broken with the nerve exposed, or a blow to the mouth that leaves teeth loose or the bite changed - each of these is a same-day problem, not a wait-and-see. Facial swelling in a child is the one symptom that should never wait overnight: dental infections in children can spread, and the practice triages swelling first. At the visit, the team's job is to stop the pain, treat or stabilize the tooth, and - for a frightened child - use the practice's sedation options where treatment cannot otherwise be done.

Prevention closes the guide, because most of these visits are avoidable or softened: a fitted mouthguard for contact sports and skating, helmets worn as they should be, and scheduled checkups that catch the weak, decayed tooth before a fall or a bite of something hard turns it into an emergency. The practice provides emergency care for children Monday to Friday, 8 AM to 6 PM, and Saturday, 9 AM to 4 PM.

"When a parent calls us with a bleeding, crying child, they don't need a lecture - they need the first three things to do, and a chair waiting," said Dr. Nina Izhaky, founder of Tribeca Dental Studio. "Save the tooth if it's a permanent one, keep it in milk, and get to us fast. We handle the rest - the treatment, the fear, all of it. Speed in the first hour is worth more than anything we can do in the third."

Tribeca Dental Studio is a comprehensive dental practice at 54 Warren Street in Tribeca, New York, founded in 2007. The practice provides oral surgery, dental implants, orthodontics, laser dentistry, airway and sleep care, and family dentistry for adults, together with a dedicated pediatric practice for children, including sedation and special-needs care.

Tribeca Dental Studio, 54 Warren Street, New York, NY 10007 -

Nina Izhaky

Tribeca Dental Studio

+1 212-561-5303

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Tribeca Dental Studio for Kids Announces Same-Day Care for Children's Dental Emergencies News Provided By Tribeca Dental Studio November 18, 2026, 05:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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