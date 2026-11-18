MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The enterprise CRM combines client onboarding, automation, payments, IB management, reporting and a built-in trading terminal in one platform.

- BrokerVu SpokespersonDUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BrokerVu, the enterprise brokerage CRM developed by Equidity, gives brokerage teams one place to manage clients, trading accounts, transactions, payments, introducing brokers, support and reporting.Available through the web, Apple App Store and Google Play, BrokerVu allows authorised staff to oversee day-to-day brokerage operations from the office or while travelling. The mobile applications provide access to the operational information and approval workflows that normally require a back-office workstation.BrokerVu was built specifically for brokerage operations. Unlike a general-purpose sales CRM, it connects client management with account administration, KYC, wallets, deposits, withdrawals, trading information, IB commissions and support.“Brokerage operations do not stop when managers leave their desks,” a BrokerVu spokesperson said.“BrokerVu keeps client, account and transaction workflows within reach while preserving the controls expected from an enterprise CRM.”One System for Brokerage OperationsBrokerages often use separate tools for onboarding, compliance, payments, account management, partner commissions and customer support. Information must then be moved between systems, checked manually or collected in spreadsheets.BrokerVu brings these functions into a single platform. Client profiles, verification documents, trading accounts, transactions, support requests and IB relationships are connected to the same operational record.This gives teams a clearer view of each client and reduces the time spent searching across different applications.Administrators can review onboarding progress, approve accounts, manage KYC documents and monitor client activity. Finance teams can track deposits, withdrawals, transfers and wallet balances. Partner managers can oversee IB structures, commission plans and rebate calculations. Support teams can manage tickets and client communication from within the same system.Automation for Repetitive WorkMany brokerage processes involve repeated checks, approvals and notifications. When these tasks are handled manually, they can slow down client onboarding and create unnecessary work for operations teams.BrokerVu uses configurable workflows to automate key parts of brokerage administration. These include document checks, account approvals, transaction processing, IB rebate calculations, client notifications and internal reporting.Rules can be applied according to client group, account type, country, payment method or administrative role. This allows a brokerage to standardise its procedures while keeping the flexibility to manage different brands, regions or client segments.Automation does not remove human control. Sensitive actions can still follow structured approval steps, and authorised staff retain oversight of each decision.Built-In Trading Terminal and Account OversightBrokerVu includes a built-in trading terminal that connects operational and trading information within the CRM environment.Authorised users can review trading accounts, balances, equity, margin and profit or loss alongside the client's profile, transaction history and support records. This helps staff understand the full context of an account without repeatedly switching between disconnected systems.The terminal also gives brokerage teams a direct view of account activity when investigating payment questions, client requests or operational issues.By placing CRM and trading information together, BrokerVu shortens the path between identifying a problem and taking the appropriate action.Managing a Brokerage on the GoThe BrokerVu mobile app is designed for brokerage administrators and operations teams, not only for clients.From an iPhone or Android device, authorised users can review client profiles, check onboarding progress, manage KYC documents and monitor trading-account information. Live dashboards show operational activity, trading volumes, deposits and other key figures.Push notifications alert staff to deposits, withdrawals and important account events. This allows urgent matters to be reviewed without waiting for someone to return to a desktop computer.Mobile access is protected through enterprise security controls, encrypted data and biometric authentication. Role-based permissions determine which information and actions are available to each member of staff.Built for Enterprise OperationsBrokerVu uses a multi-tenant architecture designed for brokerages operating across multiple brands, teams or regions.Each brokerage environment can have its own configuration, branding, database and operational rules. Granular permissions allow administrators to control exactly what each employee can view or change.The platform also supports custom domains, multiple languages and country-specific settings. This enables firms to provide a consistent service while adapting workflows to local operational requirements.A full REST API allows BrokerVu to connect with external trading, payment, compliance and reporting systems. Brokerages can keep specialised providers where needed while using BrokerVu as the central operational record.Introducing Broker ManagementPartner and IB networks are an important source of growth for many brokerages, but complex commission structures can be difficult to manage manually.BrokerVu supports multi-level IB hierarchies, configurable commission plans and automated rebate processing. Partner activity and revenue can be tracked in real time, giving both management and partner teams a clearer view of performance.Commission rules can be structured around the brokerage's commercial model, reducing manual calculations and helping ensure that rebates are processed consistently.Payments, Wallets and Transaction ControlBrokerVu provides central management for deposits, withdrawals, transfers and internal wallet adjustments.The platform supports multiple payment methods, payment gateways, digital assets and multi-currency wallets. Transaction workflows can include approval stages, status tracking and notifications.This gives finance and operations teams a complete transaction history connected directly to the relevant client and trading accounts.Support and Client CommunicationBrokerVu includes a support system for managing client enquiries, assigning tickets and tracking communication.Administrators can see support history alongside the client's account, KYC and transaction information. This helps teams resolve issues without asking the client to repeat information already held elsewhere in the organisation.Live chat, push notifications and session management support faster communication between the brokerage and its clients.A CRM Designed for Brokerage GrowthBrokerVu is designed for firms that need more than contact management. It connects the commercial, operational and administrative sides of a brokerage in one enterprise platform.By combining automation, mobile access, trading oversight, payments, partner management and support, BrokerVu helps firms reduce manual work and maintain control as transaction volumes and client numbers increase.BrokerVu does not require managers to choose between mobility and oversight. The same operational structure is available through the web, iOS and Android, allowing authorised teams to manage the brokerage wherever they are working.About BrokerVuBrokerVu is an enterprise brokerage CRM and operations platform developed by Equidity Technologies LLC. It provides client management, KYC workflows, trading-account oversight, payments, multi-currency wallets, IB management, reporting, automation, support and mobile administration from one system.BrokerVu is available through the web, Apple App Store and Google Play.For more information, visit

David R

EQUIDITY TECHNOLOGIES LLC

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BrokerVu Brings Enterprise Brokerage Management to Web, iOS and Android News Provided By Equidity November 18, 2026, 05:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology



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