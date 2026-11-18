Dr. Nina Izhaky, founder of Tribeca Dental Studio

Tribeca Dental Studio operatory

How a child breathes shapes how the face, jaws and teeth develop. The practice treats it while children are growing - expansion, and laser tongue-tie release.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mouth breathing in a child is usually treated as a habit. In an airway-focused pediatric practice, it is treated as information: a sign that the nose and upper jaw are not doing their share of the work of breathing, with consequences that reach far beyond the mouth. Tribeca Dental Studio for Kids, the pediatric practice of Tribeca Dental Studio, has published its approach to children's airway health - the evaluation of how a child breathes, and the treatments, including jaw expansion and laser tongue-tie release, that address the causes while a child is still growing.

The stakes are developmental. A child who breathes through the mouth sleeps worse - and deep sleep is when growth hormone does its work and the brain consolidates the day's learning. The jaws develop around the tongue and the airflow: a tongue that rests low, in a mouth breather, does not shape the upper jaw from inside, so the palate grows narrow and high, teeth crowd, and the face grows longer instead of forward. What orthodontics later treats as a teeth problem often began as a breathing problem. Caught in childhood, the causes are treatable with a gentleness that adult treatment cannot match, because growth itself becomes part of the treatment.

Tongue tie is one of those causes. A tongue held down by a tight band of tissue cannot rest against the palate, cannot move milk and food as it should, and in many children contributes to speech difficulties, mouth breathing and a narrow palate. The practice releases tongue tie with a dental laser - a procedure measured in minutes, precise, with minimal bleeding and a fast, comfortable recovery for the child. For young patients, that difference in experience is not a luxury: a treatment a child can go through calmly is a treatment that actually gets done.

Where the upper jaw itself is narrow, expansion widens it - creating room for the teeth that are coming, room for the tongue to rest where it belongs, and a wider nasal floor for air to move through. Combined with attention to tongue posture and breathing habits, the goal is a child who breathes through the nose, sleeps deeply, and grows the face and jaws they were meant to grow. Not every child needs treatment; every child with the signs deserves the evaluation, because the window in which growth can be guided is childhood itself - it does not reopen.

"People think of the dentist as teeth. For a child, we are looking at how this human being is developing," said Dr. Nina Izhaky, founder of Tribeca Dental Studio. "If a child breathes through the mouth, if the tongue is tied, if the palate is narrow - that is essential to their health and their development, and childhood is when we can change it. With the laser, even the tongue-tie release is a gentle, quick experience for the child. This is how you maximize a child's health: treat the cause while they're still growing."

Tribeca Dental Studio is a comprehensive dental practice at 54 Warren Street in Tribeca, New York, founded in 2007. The practice provides oral surgery, dental implants, orthodontics, laser dentistry, airway and sleep care, and family dentistry for adults, together with a dedicated pediatric practice for children, including sedation and special-needs care.

Tribeca Dental Studio, 54 Warren Street, New York, NY 10007 -

Nina Izhaky

Tribeca Dental Studio

+1 212-561-5303

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Tribeca Dental Studio for Kids Announces Airway Care for Mouth Breathing, Tongue Tie and Jaw Development News Provided By Tribeca Dental Studio November 18, 2026, 05:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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