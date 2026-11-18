Live execution environment in ZeroMS showing behaviour-driven routing across multiple liquidity providers

Real-time routing, liquidity analysis, risk controls and bridge connectivity help brokers identify and reduce hidden execution costs.

- ZeroMS SpokespersonDUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ZeroMS, the FIX 4.4 execution bridge and liquidity aggregation platform developed by Equidity, is helping forex and CFD brokers gain better control over the costs and risks that affect their profitability.Launched in 2025, ZeroMS brings order routing, liquidity aggregation, pricing, risk controls and execution reporting into one environment. It gives dealing teams a clearer view of what happens between receiving an order and completing the trade.Profitability in a brokerage does not depend on trading volume alone. It is also shaped by slippage, rejection rates, liquidity costs, execution speed, markups, internalised risk and the quality of each liquidity connection. Small inefficiencies in these areas can become significant when repeated across thousands of trades.“Brokers do not usually lose margin because of one obvious problem. It is often spread across poor routing, small slippage differences, rejected orders, slow liquidity and manual processes,” a ZeroMS spokesperson said.“Our aim is to make those costs visible and give dealing teams a practical way to respond.”Improving Profitability Through Better ExecutionZeroMS allows brokers to monitor profit and loss, fill rates, execution speed, slippage, rejections and liquidity-provider performance in real time.Instead of waiting for an end-of-day report, teams can see when a liquidity connection is slowing down, when rejection rates are increasing or when a routing strategy is producing unnecessary costs.The platform helps brokers understand the net contribution of their order flow after liquidity charges, commissions, swaps, slippage and other execution expenses are considered. This provides a more useful picture than looking at gross trading revenue alone.With this information, brokers can identify where margin is being lost and make changes based on actual execution results.Routing Orders According to Risk and CostZeroMS supports A-Book, B-Book, split-book and hybrid execution models through visual routing flows.Brokers can build routing rules around client behaviour, instrument, trade size, market conditions, broker exposure and liquidity-provider performance. Suitable flow may be managed internally within defined risk limits, while higher-risk or adverse flow can be routed externally.This helps brokers avoid paying external execution costs for every trade while also reducing the risk of internalising flow that may be harmful to the book.Behavioural analysis can identify patterns linked to latency arbitrage, stale-price trading, news trading, scalping and other forms of adverse selection. Routing decisions can then respond to current behaviour instead of relying on permanent client labels or broad assumptions.The purpose is not to treat every successful trader as a risk. It is to understand how each type of order flow affects execution costs and broker exposure.Selecting Liquidity by Real PerformanceA narrow quoted spread does not always produce the lowest final cost. Slow fills, rejected orders, negative slippage and limited market depth can make a liquidity provider more expensive than it first appears.ZeroMS compares liquidity providers using realised execution results, including fill rate, response time, rejection rate and positive or negative slippage.This allows brokers to route orders based on the quality of the final execution rather than the advertised price alone. Automatic failover can also redirect orders when a liquidity connection becomes unavailable.Better liquidity selection can help brokers reduce avoidable costs, maintain more consistent execution and protect relationships with both clients and liquidity providers.Working With Existing Bridge InfrastructureZeroMS can operate as a standalone bridge or connect with an existing FIX-based execution environment. This allows brokers to introduce its routing, aggregation, monitoring and reporting capabilities without immediately replacing their full technology stack.Its integration coverage includes bridge and liquidity environments such as Exness Business, oneZero, Your Bourse, Tools for Brokers' Trade Processor, FXCubic, FX-EDGE, PrimeXM XCore and Centroid Solutions' CS 360 Bridge.Some brokers may use ZeroMS as their primary execution bridge. Others may add it as an aggregation, monitoring or execution-intelligence layer around systems they already operate.This flexibility helps brokers protect previous technology investments while improving selected areas of their execution setup. It also allows deployment to begin with a specific requirement, such as liquidity aggregation or execution reporting, before expanding into additional functions.Reducing Operational CostsExecution changes often require technical support, configuration files or development work. This can delay a broker's response to changing market conditions and add to operating costs.ZeroMS allows authorised teams to build and update routing flows through a visual interface. Brokers can adjust liquidity routes, pricing rules, risk thresholds and execution logic without rebuilding the entire bridge environment.Centralised monitoring also reduces the time spent collecting information from separate logs, reports and provider portals. Orders, fills, rejections, slippage, latency and liquidity performance can be reviewed from one place.The platform does not guarantee a fixed financial result. Its role is to give brokers clearer information and more direct control over the factors that influence execution profitability.About ZeroMSZeroMS is a multi-location FIX 4.4 execution bridge and liquidity aggregation platform developed by Equidity. It combines multi-provider liquidity aggregation, programmable order routing, pricing controls, automatic failover, execution analytics, behavioural analysis and operational monitoring.ZeroMS can be deployed as a standalone platform or integrated with an existing broker infrastructure.About EquidityEquidity is a financial technology company specialising in trading and execution infrastructure for brokers and liquidity providers. Its products cover brokerage operations, trading platforms, risk management, liquidity connectivity, bridge infrastructure and payment technology.All third-party product names and trademarks belong to their respective owners. References to connectivity or compatibility do not imply endorsement, certification or a commercial partnership unless separately stated.

David R

EQUIDITY TECHNOLOGIES LLC

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ZeroMS Helps Brokers Improve Profitability Through Smarter Execution News Provided By Equidity November 18, 2026, 05:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology



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