MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Platform connects national and local market intelligence with coordinated AI agents for AI chat visibility, SEO, Google Ads, content marketing, and analytics

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Intellisea today announced nationwide availability of its agentic AI marketing platform, helping agencies and business marketing teams connect market research with campaign planning and execution. Built on Intellisea's patented Method for Multi-Channel Digital Marketing driven by AI, the platform brings together a full suite of specialized AI agents to support deep market research, AI Chat visibility, SEO/SEM, Paid Ads, Social Media, website management, content marketing and analytics. The agentic marketing platform leverages human in the loop approval chains for all layers of marketing outreach.The agentic AI platform helps marketing agencies manage campaigns, enterprise level marketing organizations and small business owners by empowering people to deploy top tier marketing campaigns. Its coordinated agents research market opportunities, develop campaign plans, execute approved activities, and monitor performance.Market Intelligence That Informs ExecutionIntellisea's competitive intelligence and market mapping system monitors search trends, competitor activity, and demand signals across national and local markets throughout the United States.Agencies and businesses can explore opportunities by geography, business category, product, or service. The platform surfaces:.Search demand trends - Identifies changes in keyword demand within selected markets, where geographic data is available..Competitor positioning - Identifies competitors' search rankings, estimates paid-search keyword activity, and highlights potential market gaps..Competitive intensity - Helps users assess markets with stronger or weaker competition..Seasonality patterns - Highlights how demand changes throughout the year across different markets.Once a user selects a market and objective, Intellisea's agents generate an execution plan that can include target keywords, a content calendar, recommended advertising budget allocations, and geographic targeting settings. Users can craft the full strategy through to execution seamlessly through its workflow touchpoints.“We built Intellisea to help agencies and business owners close the gap between understanding a market and acting on that information,” said Ken Krystofik, VP of Agentic Marketing Strategy at Intellisea.“By bringing research, content, advertising, and measurement into a shared platform, we help marketing teams spend less time coordinating tools and more time serving clients and growing their businesses.”Intellisea's agents monitor available market data and recommend or implement campaign adjustments as new information becomes available. Update frequency varies by data source and platform integration. As competitive data becomes available, the agents identify changes in competitor activity and use those insights to inform campaign adjustments.Coordinated Agents Across Marketing ChannelsIntellisea's specialized agents work together across key digital marketing functions:.SEO Agent - Audits technical health, identifies keyword opportunities, and supports content optimization to improve organic search visibility..Digital Ads Agent - Supports bidding, negative keywords, audience targeting, and budget pacing using campaign performance and available competitive insights..Content Agent - Researches and drafts articles aligned with search intent and market demand, with publishing subject to human approval..Analytics Agent - Monitors Google Analytics 4 and Google Search Console data to identify performance changes and provide actionable insights..Market Research Agent - Tracks search trends, competitor activity, and demand shifts to inform strategy and campaign execution.The agents operate within a shared marketing strategy, allowing research findings and performance data to inform work across channels. Intellisea runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and uses Amazon Bedrock for generative AI. Your business data remains private and is used only to deliver your services. Content is published only with your approval, and data is shared only with service providers and connected platforms as needed to operate your campaigns.Pricing and AvailabilityPlatform subscriptions start at $49 per month, with enterprise-tier plans starting at $349 per month. Features and service levels vary by plan. Intellisea also offers full-service digital marketing support for businesses seeking assistance with strategy and campaign management. The platform is available nationwide to agencies, local businesses, and enterprise marketing teams. To learn more or get started, visit intellisea.About IntelliseaFounded in 2016, Intellisea is a Dallas-based marketing technology company and agentic AI marketing agency. Drawing on 10 years of digital marketing experience, the company brings together AI agents for AI Chat, SEO/SEM, Paid Ads, social media, content marketing, competitive intelligence, and analytics to help agencies and businesses manage marketing operations.

Ken Krystofik

Intellisea LLC

+1 972-375-4076

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Intellisea Launches Agentic AI Marketing Platform for Agencies and Businesses News Provided By Intellisea LLC November 18, 2026, 05:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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