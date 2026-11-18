Joey Pehrson, Off The Ground Marketing

An aviation marketing agency asked ChatGPT, Gemini and Google AI Mode 60 buyer questions. About 73% of the businesses named came from just one of them.

- Joey Pehrson

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ask three AI assistants where to learn to fly, charter a helicopter or get an aircraft serviced, and you'll mostly get three different lists. That's the main finding from a small study run on 17 November by Off The Ground Marketing, an aviation-only marketing agency.

The agency put 60 buyer-style questions to ChatGPT, Gemini and Google AI Mode through a commercial AI prompt testing platform. They were the kind of thing people actually type, like "best flight school in Dallas", "helicopter charter in Brisbane" or "who does annual inspections on piston aircraft near Dallas". Forty were about places in the US and twenty about Australia, split across flight training, charter and maintenance. That gave 180 answers to look at.

Between them, the assistants named 534 different businesses. For each question, the agency checked how many of the three assistants named each business. About 73% were named by only one of them. Fewer than 8% were named by all three. On 23 of the 60 questions, there wasn't a single business all three agreed on.

US charter questions had the least agreement. Nearly four in five businesses named for those questions (79%) came from a single assistant. Even the closest match, US flight training, sat at 69%, and Australian schools, charter firms and maintenance shops all landed somewhere in between.

The assistants handled sources differently too. ChatGPT included source links in all 60 of its answers, 273 links in total. Gemini and Google AI Mode showed sources in one answer each, going by what the testing tool captured. Regulators came up a lot. Australia's Civil Aviation Safety Authority was named in 29 of the 60 Australian answers, and the FAA in 37 of the 120 US answers.

A few names did keep coming back. One national US flight school chain appeared in 24 of the 60 US flight training answers. Most local operators, though, showed up for one assistant and not the others.

"You can't win one AI answer and call it done. ChatGPT, Gemini and Google each pull their own shortlist, and a school can be on one and missing from the next," said Joey Pehrson, the agency's founder. He's a commercial helicopter pilot and flight instructor.

Pehrson's suggestion for operators is a simple one. Ask more than one assistant the questions your customers would ask, and check that your own website says plainly what you do and where you do it. The agency's free guide to aviation marketing covers strategy, channels and costs for each sector, and the agency also offers aviation SEO for operators who want to be easier to find.

The study has limits, and the agency is upfront about them. It's a snapshot from one evening. AI answers shift between runs and between users, and only three assistants were tested because Perplexity and Copilot weren't available in the tool that night. Business counts are based on the website domains the tool picked out of each answer, with near-identical domains merged, so the numbers are a guide rather than a census. The question list and method are available from the agency on request.

About Off The Ground Marketing

Off The Ground Marketing is an aviation-only marketing agency. Joey Pehrson, a commercial helicopter pilot and flight instructor, started it in 2018. The agency does SEO, websites and paid media for aerospace suppliers, charter operators, FBOs, MROs, aircraft management companies and flight schools, and its pricing is on its website for anyone to see. It also publishes The Flight Brief, an independent aviation news site. More at offthegroundmarketing.

Joey Pehrson

Off The Ground Marketing

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Study: AI Assistants Rarely Agree on Which Aviation Businesses to Recommend News Provided By Off the Ground Marketing November 18, 2026, 05:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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