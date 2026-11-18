Podium Aesthetics AI - Avery

The AI lead conversion platform joins the national awards program as an official partner, with entries for the 2027 Awards now open.

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Podium, the AI lead conversion and communication platform, has been named an official partner of the Aesthetic Business Awards, the national program presented by Aesthetic Business Masters (ABM) that recognises excellence among Australian aesthetic clinics, practitioners and brands.The Awards span 21 categories and attract more than 300 entries each year. Every entry is assessed by an industry judging panel with clinical, business and industry expertise, and finalists receive a personalised scorecard and feedback. Winners are announced at an annual black tie gala dinner, held in Melbourne in 2026 and moving to Sydney in 2027.Submissions for the 2027 Aesthetic Business Awards are now open, with entries closing on 12 March 2027. Clinics and practitioners can find categories and entry details on the Aesthetic Business Awards website.Podium joins a partner group that includes Dermalogica PRO, iS Clinical, Circadia, OmniDerm and High Tech Medical, among other brands supporting the recognition and growth of the Australian aesthetic industry."Australian aesthetic clinics are delivering exceptional patient care, and the Aesthetic Business Awards give the industry a well deserved stage to celebrate it," Podium Australia. "Behind every successful clinic is a team that responds quickly and personally to every patient enquiry. We are proud to support the businesses setting that standard."For aesthetic clinics, Podium offers Podium Aesthetics AI, which answers patient enquiries across phone, SMS, web chat and social messaging and books consultations directly into a clinic's calendar. The platform is designed to help clinics respond to enquiries outside business hours and while staff are with patients, so fewer prospective patients are lost before their first consultation.The Awards partnership builds on Podium's existing work with the Australian aesthetics sector, including its partnership with the Aesthetic & Beauty Industry Council (ABIC). Through that partnership, Podium helps council members to be found online, capture new leads and communicate efficiently with their customers.About and media contactAbout PodiumPodium is an AI lead conversion and communication platform that helps local businesses capture leads, book appointments, grow online reviews and take payments. In Australia, Podium works with businesses across health and wellness, automotive, home services and retail. More information is available at com.About the Aesthetic Business AwardsThe Aesthetic Business Awards, presented by Aesthetic Business Masters, celebrate the clinics, practitioners and leaders setting the standard for quality, innovation and client care in Australia's aesthetic industry. All categories were developed in consultation with industry professionals and are judged by an independent panel.

Sam Makwana

Podium Australia

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Podium Partners with the Aesthetic Business Awards to Recognise Excellence in Australia's Aesthetic Industry News Provided By Podium Australia November 18, 2026, 05:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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