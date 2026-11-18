Dr. Nina Izhaky, founder of Tribeca Dental Studio

Tribeca Dental Studio operatory

From the first tooth onward: short, positive early visits build the habits - and the trust - that keep children's teeth healthy for life.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A child's relationship with dentistry is usually decided before the first cavity - in the first few visits, when the child learns whether the dental office is a place that hurts or a place that is simply part of life. Tribeca Dental Studio for Kids, the pediatric practice of Tribeca Dental Studio, has published its guide to those early visits: when they should start, what happens at them, and why their real purpose is prevention and trust rather than treatment.

The first visit belongs in the first year of life - when the first tooth appears, and no later than the first birthday. At that age the appointment is short and gentle: an examination of the teeth, gums, jaw and bite, a check of how the teeth are coming in, and guidance for the parents on cleaning, feeding habits and fluoride. What it buys is a baseline. The dentist who has watched a child's mouth develop from the first tooth spots the small problem - the early cavity, the crowding pattern, the habit that is shaping the jaw - while it is still small.

As children grow, the visits grow with them: examinations and cleanings, fluoride, sealants on the back teeth where most childhood cavities begin, and screening that goes beyond the teeth. A pediatric practice that treats airway health as part of its work also watches how a child breathes - mouth breathing, snoring, restless sleep - because the way a child breathes shapes how the jaws and face develop, and catching it early changes what can be done about it. Parents leave each visit knowing what is developing normally, what is being watched, and what happens next.

The through-line is behavior. Children who start early and visit on schedule treat the dentist as a familiar figure, sit for treatment more easily when treatment is needed, and carry the habit into adulthood. Children whose first visit is an emergency start from fear, and every visit after it is spent undoing that start. Pediatric dentistry, done as prevention, is mostly the discipline of making sure the second kind of childhood does not happen.

"Parents ask me when their child should first see a dentist, and the answer surprises them: before there is anything to fix," said Dr. Nina Izhaky, founder of Tribeca Dental Studio. "Bring us the one-year-old with four teeth and nothing wrong. Those easy visits are the investment. The child grows up unafraid, we catch everything early, and dentistry stays what it should be for a kid - boring, in the best way."

Tribeca Dental Studio is a comprehensive dental practice at 54 Warren Street in Tribeca, New York, founded in 2007. The practice provides oral surgery, dental implants, orthodontics, laser dentistry, airway and sleep care, and family dentistry for adults, together with a dedicated pediatric practice for children, including sedation and special-needs care.

Tribeca Dental Studio, 54 Warren Street, New York, NY 10007 -

Nina Izhaky

Tribeca Dental Studio

+1 212-561-5303

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Tribeca Dental Studio for Kids Publishes Guide to a Child's First Dental Visits News Provided By Tribeca Dental Studio November 18, 2026, 05:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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