Deep energy expertise and governed AI move energy companies from insight to action

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Quorum Software, a global leader in energy software, today announced the launch of connected data and AI capabilities built on the Quorum Qnect AI platform, which connects data from field to finance.Energy companies operate in fast-moving markets, where disconnected systems and fragmented workflows slow the decisions that matter most. Quorum Qnect AI is a data and agentic platform that connects those systems. Built on more than 30 years of energy expertise, it curates data from every system into a single source of truth and embeds governed AI at every layer, from the data foundation to the applications and workflows teams already use. The result is less manual work, shorter cycle times and faster decisions.“Quorum is building around this key objective: connected data across the entire energy value chain,” said Paul Langenbahn, CEO at Quorum Software.“Pointing AI at a system of record only goes so far. We have built AI into every layer, from the data to the workflow, so customers get insights that were out of reach before, agents handle the routine work and people stay in control of the decisions that matter. Over the next few years, the companies that pull ahead will be the ones that can act on their data as quickly as the market moves.”With Quorum Qnect AI, companies can build, run and govern agents across planning, operations, finance and supply chain. Powered by Quorum Qnect IQ, a shared context layer, the platform connects data, documents and institutional knowledge to ground agents in trusted information and workflows, so teams can act faster and with more confidence.“Our customers don't run on one system, so the answers they need are never in just one place,” said Radhika Krishnan, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Quorum Software.“Our data and AI platform triangulates data from disparate systems and workflows into one curated, canonical model, so agents reason over trusted data instead of scattered records. With agentic AI on top, customers gain agency, not just efficiency: faster decisions on higher-fidelity data, better capital allocation and less time spent reconciling records, all while keeping control of the decisions that matter.”Customers can start using the platform today. Quorum Qnect Home is the entry point into the Quorum Qnect AI platform for operators using Quorum Accounting, Quorum Land and Quorum Production. It brings the lease, revenue and production data for a well into one shared workspace where users can ask questions in plain language and Quorum Qnect Home queries the integrated data model, builds reports and runs calculations. Quorum is also introducing two AI offerings that help users get answers to production questions and reduce manual reconciliation work in accounting. All three offerings are available today.Planning capabilities on the Quorum Qnect AI platform will be generally available in December. Measured across tested workflows, they save up to 70% of the time spent creating trusted data foundations, deliver up to 40 times faster analysis of parts of the decision space and cut the learning curve in half.Behind the platform is a collaboration with Microsoft. Quorum is working with Microsoft to advance its cloud capabilities, using Microsoft Azure for secure, scalable infrastructure and Microsoft Foundry to build and govern its AI agents. Quorum's vertical solutions, purpose-built for energy, apply three decades of industry expertise to put AI to work inside the workflows energy companies run every day.“Quorum is bringing AI into the core of energy operations, and Microsoft Azure provides the secure foundation to make that possible,” said Matt Kerner, Corporate Vice President, CTO at Microsoft.“Through Microsoft Marketplace, customers can access Quorum's leading solutions and accelerate adoption of the Quorum Qnect AI platform.”Quorum will continue advancing its AI capabilities across its global portfolio, with a focus on connecting energy operations, expanding intelligent workflows and helping customers realize greater value from their data.To learn more, visit .About Quorum SoftwareQuorum Software is the AI platform for connected energy operations, connecting critical workflows from the field to the boardroom. More than 1,600 customers in 45 countries rely on Quorum to gain greater command over their business. By connecting insight to action, Quorum helps energy operators respond faster to change and build a competitive performance advantage. Built on more than 30 years of energy expertise, Quorum combines proven operational systems with embedded AI to speed decision-making, improve operational performance and drive better business outcomes. For more information, visit quorumsoftware.

Tara Hanney

Quorum Software

+1 713-260-5932

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Quorum Software Launches Quorum Qnect AI Platform to Connect Data Across the Energy Value Chain News Provided By Quorum Software November 18, 2026, 05:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Energy Industry, Technology...



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