Concept Masterline STEINS;GATE: My Darling's Embrace Kurisu Makise Nekomimi Maid edition

Front

Face

with Background Stand

B2 Fabric Poster

Prime 1 Studio announces a new statue: Kurisu Makise Nekomimi Maid edition from STEINS;GATE: My Darling's Embrace. Pre-orders November 18, 2026 (JST).

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Prime 1 Studio has opened pre-orders for the Concept Masterline STEINS;GATE: My Darling's Embrace Kurisu Makise Nekomimi Maid edition.This 1/5 scale statue is inspired by Tomonori Fukuda's illustration for the collaboration edition CD cover of the opening theme for the 2011 spin-off game "STEINS;GATE: My Darling's Embrace." The original artwork depicts Kurisu in a maid outfit, carrying a tray and a plate. The statue expands on the illustration by recreating her as a full-body figure.Her facial sculpt captures an unguarded expression, with attention paid to the balance of her eyes and other features. Her legs, which are not shown in the original illustration, have been sculpted to match her proportions. The maid outfit features fabric-like textures, while the parfait, pancakes, and other food items are recreated with detailed sculpting and paintwork. The themed base is inspired by May Queen Nyan2.The Deluxe Version includes an additional Background Stand featuring artificial plants, fabric curtains, hand-drawn-style artwork on the window, and an Upa ornament.The Bonus Version also includes a B2 fabric poster featuring Fukuda's original illustration.Product Name:Concept Masterline STEINS;GATE: My Darling's Embrace Kurisu Makise Nekomimi Maid edition DX Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $799Edition Size: 500Arrival Date: July 2028Scale: 1/5H: 38 cm W: 21 cm D: 24 cmH: 45 cm W: 29 cm D: 30 cm (with Background Stand)H: 72.8 cm W: 51.5 cm (B2 Fabric Poster)Weight: Approx. 2.62 kgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items:・STEINS;GATE Themed Base・Background Stand・B2 Fabric Poster [BONUS PART]Copyright:©MAGES./NITRO PLUSFor more details, visit our online store.About Prime 1 StudioPrime 1 Studio Co., Ltd., which will celebrate its 15th anniversary on March 30, 2027, creates and sells products that showcase the appeal of character-based content. Its lineup includes "PRIME 1 STATUE," a series of high-end character statues, as well as figures, merchandise, and other collectibles.Address: 6-36-2 Asakusa, Taito-ku, Tokyo, JapanRepresentative: Rie MatsumotoOfficial Website:

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Concept Masterline STEINS;GATE: My Darling's Embrace Kurisu Makise Nekomimi Maid edition Product PV

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Pre-Orders Open November 18: STEINS;GATE: My Darling's Embrace Kurisu Makise Nekomimi Maid edition Statue News Provided By Prime 1 Studio Co., Ltd November 18, 2026, 06:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Retail



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