MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The regional initiative supports financial educator development and establishes professional teaching standards across three Pacific nations.

- Vince Shorb, CEO, National Financial Educators CouncilDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / --The National Financial Educators Council (NFEC) announces the expansion of its ANZ regional chapter, supporting financial education initiatives across Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.The chapter is part of NFEC's international expansion across eight regions, which also include Canada, India, the United Kingdom and Ireland, Africa, the Caribbean, the Middle East and North Africa, and Vietnam.Founded in 2006, NFEC supports initiatives throughout all 50 U.S. states and has Certified Financial Education Instructor (CFEI) graduates in more than 60 countries. Globally, its graduates have completed more than 300,000 hours of professional development and delivered financial education to over 1.4 million people.The ANZ chapter will advance three priorities: strengthening professional development for financial educators, establishing standards for financial educators and assessing learner outcomes, and advocating for financial education to receive greater academic priority."Students should leave school prepared to make financial decisions that affect their futures," said Vince Shorb, CEO of the National Financial Educators Council. "Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea each have different education systems, financial environments and community needs. Our goal is to support local educators with professional skills and teaching standards that can be applied within those different settings."Strengthening Financial Educator Professional DevelopmentThe regional initiative supports professionals teaching financial education in schools, tertiary education settings, workplaces, community organisations and financial wellness programs.NFEC's Certified Financial Education Instructor (CFEI) program provides professional development in instructional methods, behavioural finance, learner engagement, lesson planning and professional responsibilities.The training prepares educators to help participants develop practical financial capabilities rather than simply recall financial information.These capabilities include evaluating financial choices, developing plans, comparing financial products, establishing financial systems and taking appropriate action.Across the three countries, educators can adapt these teaching methods to their local financial systems, community expectations and learner circumstances.As an IACET-accredited provider and Certified B Corporation, NFEC provides professional development grounded in established instructional practices and a commitment to measurable outcomes.Establishing Professional Standards for Financial EducatorsThe ANZ initiative promotes NFEC's research-informed standards for financial educators, giving organisations a consistent framework for teaching quality and educator development.The Framework for Teaching Personal Finance defines 22 evidence-based components addressing instructional planning, learning environments, instruction and professional responsibilities.These standards focus on the educator's professional practice while allowing lessons to be adapted to different countries and learner groups.NFEC's separate learner assessments measure financial knowledge, behaviours, practical actions, established financial systems and other indicators of learner progress.Together, the standards for financial educators and learner assessments support effective instruction and provide organisations with tools to evaluate whether financial education is producing meaningful results.Advocating for Financial Capability Through EducationNFEC advocates for financial education to receive the same level of academic priority as other core school subjects.The campaign promotes qualified teachers, sufficient instructional time, structured learning and accountability, with the aim of preparing students to manage financial responsibilities as they transition into adulthood.The ANZ chapter recognises that implementation will differ across Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea. Its approach supports locally appropriate education programs while maintaining clear expectations for instructional quality and learner outcomes.Connecting Regional Educators and Community LeadersThrough its ANZ Advisory Board, NFEC invites educators, financial professionals, educational leaders and community representatives to contribute to regional financial education initiatives.The chapter also welcomes curriculum developers interested in sharing effective teaching resources and supports CFEIgraduates seeking to connect with schools, employers and community organisations."Good financial education must make sense in the community where it is delivered," Shorb added. "We want to support the educators who understand their local needs and give them professional resources that strengthen their work."Opportunities to Get InvolvedEducators, curriculum developers and organisations across Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea are invited to participate through CFEItraining, Advisory Board membership, partnerships, curriculum submissions and advocacy.“A regional approach to financial education must recognize the distinct challenges and opportunities within each country,” said Vince Shorb, CEO of the National Financial Educators Council.“By bringing together educators across Australia, New Zealand, and Papua New Guinea, we can strengthen instructional quality, encourage collaboration, and help communities develop the financial skills needed to navigate an increasingly complex economic environment.”About the National Financial Educators CouncilFounded in 2006, the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC) is an independent financial education organisation dedicated to advancing financial wellbeing through professional educator development, standards for financial educators, outcome measurement, educational resources and advocacy. NFEC is an IACET-accredited provider and Certified B Corporation supporting initiatives in all 50 U.S. states and eight international regions, with CFEIgraduates in more than 60 countries.

Claudia Martins

National Financial Educators Council

+1 702-620-3059

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National Financial Educators Council Expands ANZ Chapter Across Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea News Provided By National Financial Educators Council November 18, 2026, 06:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Insurance Industry, International Organizations



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