MENAFN - IANS) Visakhapatnam, Nov 18 (IANS) Cyclonic Storm 'Akvan', looming over the central parts of South and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal, has intensified into a severe cyclone, and is likely to cross Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts on Friday.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin on Wednesday morning, the cyclonic storm moved very slowly north-northwestwards with the speed of three kmph during past six hours, intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and lay centered at 0530 hours at about 580 km east of Chennai (Tamil Nadu), 650 km northeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 610 km southeast of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 610 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 730 km south of Gopalpur (Odisha).

Continuing to move north-northwestward, it is likely to cross Andhra Pradesh & Yanam coasts between Nellore and Visakhapatnam, around noon of November 20, as a severe cyclonic storm with the maximum sustained wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph.

Prakhar Jain, Managing Director, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority and Chief Executive Officer of Real Time Governance Society (RTGS), said that the cyclone movement is being continuously monitored.

Appropriate instructions are being issued to the district administrations. He said 13 teams of NDRF, 11 teams of SDRF and local fire brigades were ready for emergency relief operations.

Due to the impact of Tapan, there will be very heavy rains in some places in coastal districts on Thursday and Friday. Heavy to very heavy rains are likely at isolated places.

APSDMA has appealed to people in the coastal region not to leave their homes unless it is an emergency.

Farmers have been advised to take precautionary measures in agricultural work.

Meanwhile, Home Minister V. Anita reviewed the situation as 'Akvan' intensified into a severe cyclonic storm.

Officials reported that 'Akvan' is moving at a sluggish pace of 3 km/h. It is expected to make landfall by the afternoon of Friday.

Home Minister Anita directed the state machinery to remain on high alert for the next 48 hours.

She directed officials to take measures to prevent loss of life and property.

The cyclone is likely to impact the North Andhra region. The public has been advised to remain vigilant.

The Home Minister said residents in coastal areas should avoid stepping out unless absolutely necessary.

Residents in low-lying areas must move to relief centres as soon as instructed by the authorities, she said.