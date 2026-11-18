MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Actress Neha Dhupia celebrated her daughter Mehr's 8th birthday with a heartfelt social media post.

She called her the 'OG gang leader' of their lives to Instagram, Neha shared a series of pictures capturing some adorable moments with her little girl. The first photograph shows the actress posing with Mehr as she plants a sweet kiss on her daughter's cheek. The post also features several solo candid pictures of Mehr, capturing her playful and cheerful side.

One of the pictures shows Mehr's father, actor Angad Bedi, warmly hugging his little girl. Other candid moments capture Mehr enjoying pool time and making the most of her special moments.

Alongside the pictures, Neha penned an emotional birthday note for her daughter, expressing her love and listing the many things that make Mehr special to their family.

She wrote,“Our baby girl, our love at first sight, our bundle of joy, our little princess, our puppy lover, our artist, our athlete, and our OG gang leader of our life... 8 years of loving you to the moon n back!!!! God bless you baby today n always.... Your mama loves you sooooooo much #happybirthday our #mehrunissa.”

Neha's birthday post offered a glimpse into the family's precious moments and reflected the love and affection they share for Mehr.

For the uninitiated, Neha Dhupia is married to actor Angad Bedi. The couple also have a son, Guriq, along with their daughter Mehr. Neha and Angad welcomed her first child Mehr on November 18, 2018.

The coupl tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in New Delhi on May 10. Their wedding was planned within just four days after they decided to get married following Neha's pregnancy. During an episode of her podcast 'No Filter Neha', Angad recalled visiting Neha's parents along with his own family to inform them about the pregnancy and seek their blessings for marriage. He also spoke about how he broke the news to his then girlfriend's family before the couple decided to take their relationship forward.

The 'Tiger Zinda Hai' actor was quoted as saying,“Considering that you didn't want to break the news that you were expecting, so we had to tell them that we need to get married and we love each other. I was extremely nervous because that was the judgment day, technically. To break the news to your parents, I really had cold feet as clearly it was not going to come from you (Neha). Everything had to come for me. I had to really man up and speak. I just had to blurt it out and see the reaction.”