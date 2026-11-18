A 30-year-old man allegedly murdered his 23-year-old friend and dumped his body in an isolated location after growing frustrated with repeated calls from loan recovery agents in Maharashtra's Panvel. The accused was arrested on Monday, more than a week after the alleged murder.

According to police, the victim, Pratik Dilip Ambavale (23), a resident of Thane, had purchased a mobile phone worth Rs 50,000 on EMI and provided his friend, Pratik Mohan Jadhav, who lived in Panvel taluka, as an alternative contact number. However, after Ambavale allegedly defaulted on his EMI payments, Jadhav began receiving daily calls from loan recovery agents.

Bala Kumbhar, senior inspector of Panvel City Police, said Jadhav was allegedly infuriated by the constant calls and asked Ambavale to meet him in Panvel on November 7.

The two reportedly consumed alcohol at an isolated spot before getting into a heated argument over the repeated loan recovery calls. During the altercation, Ambavale allegedly kicked Jadhav, who retaliated by stabbing him multiple times in the abdomen with a knife.

After the attack, Jadhav allegedly dragged Ambavale's body into nearby bushes and fled the scene, leaving him dead.

Ambavale's family subsequently lodged a missing person complaint on November 9, triggering a police investigation. Authorities have since recovered the victim's body along with the alleged murder weapon.

The accused was produced before a court, which remanded him to police custody until November 21 as probe continues.