MENAFN - IANS) Wellington, Nov 18 (IANS) India bowling coach Morne Morkel has backed the team's pace resources to deliver the 20 wickets required in the upcoming Test, describing Mohammed Siraj as a world-class performer while making it clear that the final call on the bowling combination rests with captain Shubman Gill.

With India looking to settle on the attack best suited to the conditions, Morkel said he had conveyed his confidence in the available options to head coach Gautam Gambhir, while stressing that players who have performed for the team also deserve backing.

“Siraj is a world-class performer, whenever he has stepped in the India jersey, whenever he has played. My feedback to Gautam (Gambhir) was that we have enough in attack to take 20 wickets. Ultimately, the call will be taken by Shubman,” Morkel said in the pre-match press conference.

Morkel said the team had also brought in additional options to ensure it was prepared for different demands, but the selection would ultimately depend on the roles required to take 20 wickets.

“That is the reason why we have added a couple of guys even on the wings, you know, so we leave no stone unturned, but also you want to give guys who are doing well in the jersey also that security and that opportunity. For us, we will work out what is the best combination going forward into this Test match, what is going to help us to get those 20 wickets, who do we feel can, like I said in the previous question, who can fulfill roles for us into the wind, with the wind, and in terms of partnerships,” he added.

The bowling coach also called for greater accountability from the attack, urging the players to stay focused on their execution rather than get distracted by discussions around conditions.

“We need to block outside noise and get the ball in the right areas. We cannot afford to lose points. The team needs to take ownership and get quicker to the mark. The responsibility lies with the bowler and the captain,” he said.

Morkel explained that the wind could influence the way bowlers approached their spells, but said adapting to it required clear thinking rather than overcomplicating plans.

“When you bowl into the wind, you get a bit of shape. Your thought process is important. You can hold your actions a bit longer. Don't overthink conditions,” Morkel explained.

He also underlined that Test matches could be decided by spells delivered well beyond the opening day, and that bowlers needed to remain committed throughout the contest.

“The best way of winning is to set the tone in the first session, but the first session doesn't always win a Test. You need guys who can produce a magical spell on the fourth or fifth day,” he stated.

Morkel expects the bowlers to maintain their intent and body language even when the demands of the game require them to keep working from one end.

"I do believe it is a matter of just having a strong mindset. Somebody needs to do, you know, the job from one end and yeah, I expect our guys to have good body language in terms of still wanting the ball and wanting to do a job for the team," he said.

He reiterated that India's priority should be to return to the basics of red-ball cricket, find the right lengths and sustain discipline through partnerships.

"We just need to sort of block the outside noise out and play a game of cricket, you know? We still need to get the ball in the right area, we still need to bowl well in partnerships. So not to overthink conditions so much. I think sometimes we can get sort of caught out by seeing the colour of the wicket, the grass, the wind, uh, looking at stats, and we forget to bowl the ball in the right area consistently enough.

"I think if you look at the stats here, you know, guys who can get their lengths right are successful on day one and two. I think for us it's getting as quick as possible back into red-ball cricket mindset, back into what is our process that gives us success, and can we then do that for a long period of time," he mentioned.