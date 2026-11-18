MENAFN - ABN Newswire)Sydney, Nov 18, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Stelar Metals Limited (ASX:SLB ) reports that preliminary interpretation of its regional multi-element soil XRF survey has identified additional exploration targets at the Hill of Leaders Tungsten Project (EL33232), in the Tennant Creek region of the Northern Territory. The results strengthen the case for a substantial granite-related tungsten mineralising system and extend the prospective footprint beyond the historic workings and initial drilling area.Highlights- Initial interpretation of Stelar's maiden regional soil geochemical survey across 50 km2 has identified multiple coherent multi-element anomalies across the Hill of Leaders Project, NT.- Integration of tungsten soil geochemistry measured by portable XRF together with hydrothermal element pathfinder elements such as Sn-Bi-Cu-Mo-Zn-As and evolved granite indicators such as Rb, Ta and Nb have generated prospectivity maps that indicate that the mineral system is considerably larger than previously thought.- The interpreted anomalies support the potential for the tungsten exploration footprint to expand by kilometres, with further targets for follow-up mapping, infill sampling and consideration in future drilling programs.- With maiden RC drilling completed and laboratory assays pending, regional geochemistry and high-definition magnetic imagery will guide follow-up exploration and help prioritise further drilling.Executive Chairman, Stephen Biggins, commented:"These results strengthen our view that Hill of Leaders has the potential to host a substantial graniterelated tungsten system. The regional survey has identified additional targets beyond the historic workings and our initial drilling area, giving us considerably more ground to test."A key question is whether tungsten mineralisation extends through broader zones of the granite as well as the known veins. That possibility is shaping our exploration approach. We are still establishing the boundaries of this system. With maiden drilling completed and laboratory assays pending, we now have a broader pipeline of tungsten targets to advance in the NT."Expanding the tungsten exploration footprintStelar's recently completed regional soil survey comprised approximately 1,350 samples over approximately 50 km2 on a broad-spaced 200m x 200m grid. The preliminary multi-element XRF results has identified additional tungsten targets and spatially coherent anomalies consistent with an evolved-granite and associated hydrothermal exploration model (Figure 1*).Elevated W-Sn-Bi-Cu-Mo-Zn-Pb values are considered important as they are pathfinder elements in hydrothermal tungsten systems. Elevated Ta-Nb-Rb associations are also important as they can be associated with evolved source granites where tungsten is typically concentrated. Together, these pathfinder elements are a useful exploration vector, enabling prospectivity mapping in areas where portable XRF detection limits for tungsten alone may be too high. The polymetallic nature of the style mineralisation coupled with coherent spatial multi-element anomalies provides a robust targeting framework.This regional approach provides a systematic means of advancing prospects beyond the mapped historical workings. Several priority targets fall near the existing planned drilling footprint, while others are situated farther away and these could provide opportunities for future step-out or separate reconnaissance programs, subject to geological verification and approvals. The mineralisation footprint identified in previous programs has expanded at least two-fold along strike (Figure 1*).Geological analogues and exploration potentialA number of tungsten analogues exist in the NT, including Hatches Creek (ASX:TGN ) in the Davenport Province and Molyhil (ASX:TVN ) in the Aileron Province. TVN completed a Scoping Study at Molyhil in April 2026 and noted a base case pre-tax NPV8 of A$534.3M, with low capital costs and low technical risk. Despite some differences in host lithologies and mineralisation styles of tungsten in the NT, there appears to be a common elemental association particularly in relation to Bi, Mo and Cu.Furthermore, the tungsten deposits and prospects are likely to be aligned temporally to a period of magmatic-hydrothermal fluids flow and alteration associated with fractionated felsic magmas between about 1.73-1.70 Ga.Stelar also considers the Hemerdon tungsten-tin deposit in Devon, United Kingdom, a useful conceptual analogue when assessing the regional potential of the Hill of Leaders tungsten system.Hemerdon comprises a granite-related hydrothermal mineralising system with quartz-greisen sheeted veins and stockworks carrying wolframite-group tungsten minerals and subordinate cassiterite (tin). Mineralised veins are hosted within granite and extend into adjacent metasedimentary country rocks.At Hill of Leaders, historical tungsten mining from trenches and shallow shafts demonstrate the presence of tungsten mineralisation in multiple quartz veins sets in granite from surface. Stelar's recent regional soil survey results now provide a framework for testing the surrounding granite terrain and assessing the extent of the mineralising system beyond those workings.Exploration will test the potential for tungsten mineralisation in quartz veins, vein stockworks and greisen or other altered granite zones. Establishing the distribution of mineralisation within these settings will help determine how broad mineralised envelopes occur around or between individual veins.The regional soil survey at Hill of Leaders, has strengthened Stelar's belief in a larger tungsten mineralising system and multiple spatially coherent multi-element pathfinder anomalies support the geological evolved granite and associated hydrothermal mineralisation model.Next Steps- Integrate the new targets with geological and structural mapping, geophysics and upcoming laboratory drill results. Assess granite phases, quartz-vein density, stockworks, greisen alteration, shears and intrusive contacts to prioritise follow-up drilling.- Prioritise infill sampling across coherent anomalies and assess extensions into the wider prospective granite terrain within the approximately 450 km2 Project footprint.- Stelar's initial maiden RC drilling program at Hill of Leaders has been completed. Laboratory assays will be released as they become available and will guide assessment of mineralised grades, widths and follow-up priorities.*To view tables and figures, please visit:About Stelar Metals Limited





Stelar Metals Limited (ASX:SLB) experienced and successful exploration and development team is targeting the discovery and production of critical minerals, with increasing global demand to enable the world to achieve net zero emissions.

The Company will focus on its Hill of Leaders Tungsten Project in Northern Territory, Australia, a strategic critical minerals opportunity with scale potential, in a region where SLB key management has significant discovery and development experience.