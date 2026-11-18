MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Shares worth approximately ₹3,463 crore in IIFL Finance changed hands through a large block transaction on Wednesday, with Fairfax-linked FIH Mauritius Investments identified as the likely seller in media reports cited by Reuters.

The transaction involved approximately 5.6 crore shares, representing around 13.15% of IIFL Finance's equity. The reported average transaction price was ₹617 per share, valuing the deal at approximately $370.5 million.

The sale represents a significant change in the ownership structure of the Indian non-banking financial company.

A substantial reduction in Fairfax-linked holdings

FIH Mauritius Investments is associated with Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa's Fairfax Financial Holdings. The investment vehicle held a 13.64% stake in IIFL Finance as of September 2026, according to disclosures cited in market coverage.

The block transaction follows earlier reports that Fairfax was planning to sell a substantial portion of its holding.

Reuters reported that the planned divestment was connected to Fairfax's proposed acquisition of a 60% stake in IDBI Bank from the Indian government and Life Insurance Corporation of India.

That proposed transaction, valued at approximately ₹52,878 crore, would represent a major expansion of Fairfax's banking interests in India.

Market response and transaction details

IIFL Finance shares gained during Wednesday's trading session following news of the block deal. Reuters reported that the stock rose 5.7% to ₹672.75 after the transaction.

The buyers and sellers were not officially identified in the initial block-deal reporting. Reuters cited a CNBC-TV18 report identifying Fairfax's FIH Mauritius as the likely seller. IIFL Finance and Fairfax had not immediately responded to Reuters' requests for comment at the time of publication.

Block transactions allow large shareholders to transfer significant holdings without executing the entire sale through regular market orders. Such deals can change the shareholding pattern while providing a route for institutional investors to enter or exit positions.

What comes next

Investors will monitor the company's subsequent shareholding disclosures to establish the final ownership changes and identify any new institutional investors.

The transaction also puts Fairfax's broader Indian investment strategy in focus, particularly as it pursues a major banking acquisition.

For IIFL Finance, the implications will depend on the identity of the new shareholders and whether the change leads to any adjustments in the company's ownership structure or strategic direction.