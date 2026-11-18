MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The amount of volume of funds actually disbursed by the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) for projects in Azerbaijan reached 722.8 million euro as of October 31, 2026, according to data from the bank's portfolio.

In total, the Board of Directors of BSTDB has approved 45 projects in Azerbaijan, with a combined value exceeding 461 million euro. Meanwhile, the number of signed projects has reached 47, with a total value of 457.8 million euro.

Disbursements have been made for 42 projects, with the total amount actually disbursed reaching 722.8 million.

The largest share of the BSTDB's portfolio in Azerbaijan, 50.25%, accounts for financial institutions.

The energy sector is the second-largest area, accounting for 35.25% of the portfolio. This is followed by real estate (6.92%), essential consumer goods (3.92%), and non-essential consumer goods (3.66%).

BSTDB is an international financial institution established by the member states of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation. Azerbaijan is one of the bank's founding member states.