MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan and the Maldives have agreed to increase the number of permitted scheduled flights between the two countries from seven to 14 per week for designated airlines of each side, according to Kazakhstan's Ministry of Transport.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Saltanat Tompiyeva, Chairperson of Kazakhstan's Civil Aviation Committee, and Abdul Haris, Chairman of the Maldives Civil Aviation Authority, on the sidelines of the Seventh ICAO World Aviation Forum (ATConf/7) in Montreal, Canada.

The parties discussed prospects for further strengthening bilateral cooperation, expanding air connectivity and developing tourism ties between the two countries.

They also considered the possibility of operating flights under fifth freedom of the air rights, which would provide airlines with additional commercial opportunities when organizing international routes.

According to the ministry, the Maldives is one of the popular holiday destinations among Kazakhstan's citizens, creating further potential for expanding air links between the two countries.

The parties reaffirmed their mutual interest in strengthening their partnership and expanding cooperation in civil aviation.

Separately, Kazakhstan's Vice Minister of Transport Talgat Lastaev met with Guyana's Minister of Public Utilities and Aviation Deodat Indar on the sidelines of ATConf/7.

The head of the Kazakh delegation briefed his counterpart on reforms underway in Kazakhstan to improve flight safety and aviation security, strengthen the state oversight system, and bring national aviation legislation into line with international standards.

The meeting highlighted Kazakhstan's progress in implementing International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards. The country's compliance with flight safety standards increased from 47 percent in 2009 to 82 percent following the 2025 audit.

Meanwhile, the effective implementation rate of aviation security standards reached 95.7 percent, compared to 62 percent in 2009.

Kazakhstan has been implementing an open skies policy since 2017, becoming the first country in Central Asia to introduce this regime. It provides foreign airlines with fifth freedom of the air rights and allows them to operate flights without restrictions on routes, frequencies or aircraft types.

The sides also exchanged views on prospects for international cooperation in civil aviation, strengthening ties between aviation authorities and promoting shared priorities within ICAO.

Following the meeting, they expressed interest in further exchanging experience and developing cooperation in civil aviation regulation, flight safety and aviation security.