Korean dermocosmetics brand DERMA CENTRIC relaunches its Amazon Brand Store and expands across North and South America with firmness and plumping care.

SOUTH KOREA, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Korean professional skincare brand relaunches its Amazon Brand Store and builds on positive reception in Ecuador to accelerate expansion across North and South America10GF Volumizing AmpouleDERMA CENTRIC, a premium Korean dermocosmetics brand built on approximately two decades of cosmetics research and development, is stepping up its expansion across the Americas, bringing its focus on skin firmness, a plumper appearance and daily barrier care to consumers navigating changing skincare needs. With its recently redesigned Amazon Brand Store now relaunched, the company plans an intensive marketing campaign in the United States while developing its presence in South America, including Ecuador, where it reports a positive reception for its products.Professional Korean skincare with an established domestic presenceDrawing on extensive experience in formulation, product development and professional skincare, DERMA CENTRIC has established a strong reputation in Korea for products that connect carefully selected ingredients with the practical concerns of everyday skin management. According to the company, its products are used in more than 800 dermatology, plastic surgery and other specialist clinics in Korea, while its distribution experience spans aesthetic centers, pharmacies, department stores and duty-free retail. This background informs the brand's approach to translating professional care concepts into accessible routines that consumers can maintain at home.The company reports strong interest and positive feedback across its 22 export markets, providing a foundation for its next phase of international growth. Its expansion in the Americas brings together this distribution experience and a product portfolio developed around visible signs of aging, uneven texture, dryness and loss of a supple appearance, with human application studies conducted on key products as part of its product evaluation process.Innovative Longevity Volume Revitalizing Cream for Firmness and Plumping Care Amid Ozempic Face ConcernsHollow-looking cheeks, visible sagging and a more aged appearance following substantial weight loss have brought“Ozempic face” into the skincare conversation, particularly among consumers familiar with GLP-1-based therapies such as Ozempic and Wegovy, as well as Mounjaro, a dual GIP/GLP-1 receptor agonist. Rapid weight loss can make facial volume loss and skin laxity more noticeable, creating interest in everyday care that addresses dryness, skin texture and the appearance of firmness alongside changing facial contours. DERMA CENTRIC sees this as an especially relevant area of consumer need in the American market and is placing firmness and plumping care at the forefront of its product communication.It was in response to these concerns that DERMA CENTRIC successfully developed Longevity Volume Revitalizing Cream following extensive research, making it the centerpiece of its approach to the skincare needs highlighted by the conversation around“Ozempic face.” Created with the visible changes associated with substantial weight loss and aging in mind, the cream combines VolufilineTM, PDRN, panthenol and peptides in a formula focused on moisturization, skin barrier care and the appearance of firmness and fullness. By bringing these elements together in a daily care product, DERMA CENTRIC offers consumers a focused option for maintaining a supple, well-moisturized complexion as their facial appearance changes. Its role remains cosmetic care for the look and condition of the skin, rather than replacing lost facial fat or treating medication-related effects.Alongside the newly developed cream, DERMA CENTRIC also offers its 10GF Volumizing Ampoule, a premium formula featuring a complex of ten growth-factor ingredients and developed for consumers concerned about diminished firmness and a less plump-looking complexion. Inspired by intensive professional skincare, the ampoule brings a targeted cosmetic care concept into the daily routine, with an emphasis on a smoother, more supple appearance, broadening the brand's options for consumers seeking focused firmness and plumping care.The portfolio also includes Ultimate Rejuvenation Spicule Ampoule, formulated with approximately 570,000 microscopic spicules and designed to address rough-looking texture and the appearance of skin around pores. Alongside the Derma Peptide Anti-Wrinkle line and Slim-Fit Rejuline Micro Shot Patch for targeted care of areas such as the eye contour, these products allow consumers to build routines that combine everyday moisturization with focused cosmetic care according to their individual concerns.A renewed Amazon presence and a broader strategy for the AmericasAccording to DERMA CENTRIC BIO, its products have received highly positive customer feedback on Amazon, and the recent redesign and relaunch of its Brand Store will serve as a central platform for its next stage of U.S. growth. The company plans to increase marketing activity around the renewed store, using its professional skincare background and the distinct positioning of its core products to help consumers better understand the range and select products suited to their routines.This U.S. initiative forms part of a broader strategy covering both North and South America. Encouraged by favorable responses in Ecuador and other South American markets, the company intends to expand sales throughout the region while strengthening cooperation with local distribution partners. By combining a more active digital presence with its experience in professional skincare channels, DERMA CENTRIC aims to develop sustained consumer relationships and a stronger regional distribution base.To support this expansion, the company states that it has completed cosmetic product listings under the U.S. Modernization of Cosmetics Regulation Act of 2022, known as MoCRA, for most of its products. These listings form part of its preparations for the U.S. market and do not constitute FDA approval or certification of product safety or efficacy.As it advances its presence across the Americas, DERMA CENTRIC is bringing its Korean professional skincare heritage into a market where consumers are increasingly attentive to changes in the appearance of their skin. Through its renewed Amazon presence, expanding regional partnerships and focus on practical daily care, the brand aims to make its specialist approach to skincare part of more consumers' everyday lives.About DERMA CENTRICDERMA CENTRIC is a premium Korean dermocosmetics brand developed from approximately 20 years of cosmetics research, formulation expertise and professional skincare experience. Guided by the philosophy“Skin at the center. Evidence behind results,” the brand develops products focused on firmness, a plumper appearance, hydration, skin barrier care and radiance, translating the value of professional skincare into consistent daily routines.Website:Media ContactDERMA CENTRIC BIO INC. - HeadquartersJUNBUM PARK | Global SalesEmail:...Phone: +82-10-6288-8992Official Instagram:

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DERMA CENTRIC Relaunches Its Amazon Brand Store and Steps Up Expansion Across the Americas News Provided By Myoeng Arm November 18, 2026, 05:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods



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