MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 18 (IANS) The Kerala Police on Wednesday registered a case against a crane owner and the person who hired the crane after it was operated without permission near the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, triggering a security alert and disrupting the landing of two flights.

Speaking to a police official at Poonthura, the official confirmed that an FIR had been registered against both parties in connection with the incident at Muttathara, near the airport.

The crane was being operated on private land at a considerable height without the requisite clearances when it was detected on the Air Traffic Control (ATC) radar, prompting an immediate security alert.

Airport authorities were forced to temporarily halt landing operations after the crane appeared on the radar, raising concerns over aircraft safety.

Two flights scheduled to land during the period could not land on time and had to circle in the air for a considerable duration.

Airport authorities alerted the Poonthura police, following which a police team rushed to the site and directed those operating the crane to lower it immediately.

However, an unexpected technical malfunction prevented the crane from being lowered, prolonging the situation and causing concern among officials and local residents.

Technicians were subsequently brought to the site and, after prolonged efforts, managed to bring the crane down completely.

The incident has raised serious concerns over safety violations in areas surrounding the airport, where the operation of tall machinery and construction activities are subject to restrictions and require clearances from aviation authorities.

Officials said the unauthorised operation of such equipment close to an airport could pose a serious threat to aircraft, particularly during take-off and landing.

Police are investigating the circumstances under which the crane was deployed without the necessary permissions.

A detailed report on the incident is also expected to be submitted to the aviation security authorities.

Inspections in areas surrounding the airport are likely to be intensified to prevent recurrence of such incidents.