MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 18 (IANS) A shocking incident in broad daylight, in which a man was allegedly tied up and set ablaze in the middle of a road at Veerabhadranagar in Bengaluru on Wednesday, has raised serious concerns among people over public safety and the audacity of criminals.

The victim, identified as Mohammad, suffered severe burn injuries after a group of unidentified persons allegedly attacked him, tied his hands and legs and set him on fire on the road around 6 a.m. on Wednesday. The incident occurred within the limits of Girinagar police station.

According to preliminary investigations, a group of boys allegedly assaulted Mohammad before tying his hands and legs and setting him ablaze.

The accused reportedly fled the spot after carrying out the attack.

During the incident, Mohammad is said to have managed to untie himself and run towards the roadside while engulfed in flames before collapsing.

Locals who noticed Mohammad struggling with severe burn injuries on the roadside rushed to alert the police.

The police immediately reached the spot and shifted the injured man to Victoria Hospital for treatment. His condition is said to be serious, and he is currently not in a position to give a statement to the investigating officers.

The incident, which reportedly took place in full public view, has shocked residents of the locality. The manner in which the attackers allegedly tied up the victim and set him on fire in the middle of the road has triggered concerns over the law and order situation.

Police have secured the scene of the crime and launched a hunt for the accused. However, the identity of the attackers and the motive behind the brutal assault are yet to be established. It is also unclear why Mohammad had come to the locality and what led to the attack.

Given the gravity of the incident, police are collecting evidence and examining available clues to identify the perpetrators.

Further details are awaited.